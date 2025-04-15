“Shedeur Sanders Won’t Be a First Round Pick”: CFB Fans Surprised as Coach Prime’s Son Refuses to Attend 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) runs drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

We expected to learn who would be attending the 2025 NFL Draft last week. After a four-day delay, football fans finally received their answer on Monday evening, courtesy of the NFL Network.

During today’s episode of Path to the Draft, the NFL Network revealed the 17 prospects traveling to Green Bay for the event. Many of the expected attendees – such as Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, and Abdul Carter – cracked the list. Other lower-end first-round prospects, like Tyler Booker and DB Malachi Starks, also earned invites. There was also a shocking inclusion in Alabama’s Jalen Milroe.

However, Shedeur Sanders’ name was glaringly missing from the list.

There were rumors that the league was restricting invitations to this year’s draft. However, there are more players attending the 2025 edition of the draft (17) than there were in 2024 (13). Despite being the prospect with most eyeballs on, Shedeur won’t be in the NFL’s Green Room on Apr. 24.

As announced on @nflnetwork’s Path to the Draft: The players confirmed to attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, including three QBs — Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe — are below pic.twitter.com/QSuiSjWGaz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2025

The former Buffalo QB’s exclusion comes hours after Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer claimed he’s “having a really hard time finding coaches or scouts who believe [Shedeur] Sanders is a first-round talent.” Breer’s report, combined with tonight’s news, has social media users predicting the Colorado passer won’t hear his name during the 2025 NFL Draft’s first round.

Shedeur know something that we don’t? — The Hot Route (@1v1HotRoute) April 14, 2025

Sanders won’t be a first round pick confirmed — Billy Boss Man (@kingbrobilly) April 14, 2025

Despite fan reaction and his downward-trending draft stock, this development is not actually a surprise. Sanders has indicated he wouldn’t attend the draft if he was invited previously. during a February episode of his 2Legendary podcast.

“Nah, we’ll most likely do Colorado or Dallas. We haven’t decided fully yet. We plan on doing it, like an event thing, and where it’ll be fun,” the young Sanders had said of his plans for Draft day to Overtime.

“You won’t see us … We want to celebrate with our people, with our folks, with our wonderful student body,” dad Deion Sanders had also said on the Rich Eisen Show about the Draft day plans for both Shedeur and Travis Hunter.

His decision may have paved the way for Milroe’s invitation, though. The Crimson Tide signal-caller has not been projected as a first-round pick throughout most of the draft process but has recently picked up steam. Now, his odds of sneaking into the back end of the first round have never looked better.

Party plans aside, Sanders should still hear his name called early in the first round. The New Orleans Saints (No. 9 overall) are the favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook (-130) to select him. The Cleveland Browns (No. 2), New York Giants (No. 3), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6), and New York Jets (No. 7) are also possible destinations.