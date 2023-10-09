“Done With Dak Prescott, Jerry Should be Too”: Heartbroken Skip Bayless Again Attempts to Throw His Dak Jersey in the Dumpster

It’s no secret that Skip Bayless is a massive Cowboys fan. Sunday came with a blow for the ‘Undisputed’ host as the Dallas team went down 42-10 against the Steelers. QB Dak Prescott even called it the “most humbling game I have been a part of.” The Cowboys got torn to pieces and broke superfan Bayless’s heart in the process.

Skip had earlier predicted a win for Dak’s men. Post the game though, he was so annoyed with how his team performed, that he once again entertained the thought of throwing Prescott’s jersey in the dumpster. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video of him throwing Dak’s jersey in the dumpster, but this time there was a surprise.

Skip Bayless is “DONE DONE” with Dak Prescott

Skip Bayless was active on Twitter all through the game as expected. But it was his reaction after the game that stood out. After the Cowboys’ lopsided loss, Skip immediately shared a video to show his disappointment at his favorite team’s loss but his disdain was especially targeted towards Dak Prescott.

In the video, the analyst can be seen carrying his Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons jerseys to the bin. He throws Dak’s jersey in the bin with a flourish but hesitates at Parsons’ jersey before deciding against throwing it in the garbage and taking it back with him. It seems that Bayless has decided who his new favorite player in the team is. He captioned the video, “That’s it. I am DONE DONE with Dak Prescott. Jerry (Jones) should be, too.”

Many fans were quick to point out how Skip has pulled this move before also.

History Repeats Itself in Dallas

As the fans pointed out, this is not the first time Skip Bayless has done something similar to show his annoyance at Dak Prescott. This year’s video was a callback to the 2018 video Bayless posted of him throwing Prescott’s #4 jersey in the bin. He even wore the same clothes and his kitchen also looked the same. In a segment for the Skip Bayless show at the beginning of the year, he revealed that the jersey remains in the bin, and he is done with Prescott for good.

The Cowboys fan went viral in 2018 when he seemingly threw Dak’s jersey in the trash after the San Francisco 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys. It seems that today history repeated itself, though this loss was much more brutal than the 2018 one for the Cowboys. However, Bayless has now put and retained his faith in Micah Parsons, whom he also lauded before the game.