“Farewell To My Husband And Kids Too”: Kayla Nicole Cryptically Addresses Travis Kelce As the Husband She Never Had

Kayla Nicole has never seemed to truly move on from Travis Kelce. The couple went through many ups and downs during their five-year relationship together. What started as an innocent relationship on the rebound of Kelce’s prior one, turned into a passionate affair. However, they temporarily split in 2020 and then called it quits in 2022. It was a major life event that affected Nicole mentally, and a recent episode of Special Forces suggests that she still isn’t over Travis.

Advertisement

Special Forces is a pseudo-military training series that puts celebrities and athletes to the test mentally and physically. Cam Newton has been a guest star alongside Nicole and many others in the latest season. One challenge saw the competitors writing a death letter to their families before they went off on duty. Nicole’s letter took a heartbreaking turn when she revealed she wished the letter could be addressed to her husband and kids, but she doesn’t have any.

“Full transparency, there’s a part of me that wishes I was addressing this farewell to my husband and kids too. I always thought at this point in my life I would have that tribe.”

It was a saddening quote that brought tears to Nicole and the other contestants on the show. It’s tough when you end a relationship and the other person seems to be fine, if not better after the fact. Kelce and Nicole were together officially for five years, but sources close to them say it was more like six. This was a legitimate relationship that could’ve ended in marriage. At least, that’s where Nicole always thought the two would end up.

TRENDING: Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, has gone viral for allegedly continuing to talk about Travis ever since he started dating Taylor Swift.” On this show, she appears to be talking about Kelce as the husband she thought she had.pic.twitter.com/j441Vh8Xhs — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 31, 2025

In October of 2023, Nicole told People Magazine that she had to go to therapy following the breakup. She added that the pressure of going through a public breakup was overwhelming.

Not only that, but Kelce is now going out with the world’s biggest female musical artist. He and Taylor Swift’s romance has taken over the football news. Whenever he catches a pass in a game, they cut to Taylor. Whenever he looks up to the stands on the sidelines, they cut to Taylor. It’s got to be impossible for Nicole to watch her ex perform without going crazy. And understandably.

The fan reaction to the post was unsurprising. The internet is full of trolls. So, when they see things like this they can’t comprehend how Nicole is still caught up on Kelce.

She is so mad — fatty patty (@theonlydyl_) January 31, 2025

Shes looking like a real loser everytime she has a microphone in front of her. Move on — Mr Monday Night (@iAmJabr10) February 1, 2025

Weird? — Michael Rodnick (@MJRodnick) January 31, 2025

She gotta give it up this not how Black History Month is suppose to start. — (SH-EE-F)️ (@isitfalling) February 1, 2025

Well, let’s set something straight, netizens. Love hurts. It’s not so easy to just “get over” or “move on” from someone. Especially when you spend six years with them. Add in the fact that Kelce is thriving without her, and it’s not surprising that Nicole is going through what she’s talked about. And to everyone saying she needs to go to therapy, she already has. Going and talking to a licensed therapist doesn’t magically snap a person out of something and force them to move on. It takes a lot of time to rid someone that you love from your mind.

So, maybe it’s funny to pile on, but we should stop beating a dead horse. Nicole talked about back at the time of the breakup how anything she ever talked about or posted relating to the ordeal, she would get roasted for. This time is no different. Anytime she opens her mouth about it, people respond by laughing in her face. There’s no wonder it’s taken her so long to move on. It’s not just about Kelce, it’s also about the public pressure.