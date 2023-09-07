“Kylie, You Fell For That?”: Travis Kelce Can’t Stop Laughing After Listening to Brother Jason’s Incredible Tinder Story

Travis and Jason Kelce, the dynamic NFL duo, just released a fresh episode of the New Heights podcast and needless to say, it had several laugh-out-loud moments. However, what really made Travis laugh hysterically was his brother’s Tinder tale which Jason narrated in great detail with his wife sitting besides him.

Jason Kelce was joined by his better half Kylie Kelce on the episode and when the conversation shifted towards how the Eagles star and the beautiful lady fell in love, Travis just absolutely lost it. Kylie, who is a field hockey player herself, also laughed along and added special comments to Jason’s story.

Travis Kelce Can’t believe Kylie Fell For Jason’s Horrible Pickup Line

While speaking on the topic of whether Kylie will help set someone up for Travis, Jason went on to tell about how he met her on Tinder. Jason stated that he had revealed he was an Eagles player in his Tinder profile – “I am legendary Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce. Swipe right if you’re into the Eagles!” Travis Kelce couldn’t believe it and and while laughing hysterically, asked – “Kylie, you fell for that?” Later it was unveiled by Kylie that Jason had actually given just one tiny clue that he played for the Eagles.

Kylie Kelce talked about how she met Jason on Tinder and they both agreed to go on a date. However, the incident which she narrated was hysterical and Travis could not believe the two of them were married even after that! Kylie narrates that Jason got extremely drunk on their date and had to be carried back to his apartment by former Eagles defensive lineman Beau Allen.

“It was pretty evident when the first time — I shouldn’t say the first time, the second time that we hung out. He[Jason] fell asleep 45 minutes after I got there on the bar table because he was too drunk. That was a good first date. Then Beau Allen accomplished the most impressive physical feat of his life when the firemen carried Jason back to his apartment,” she said.

Kylie Kelce Has Some Excellent Tinder Advice for Brother-in-Law Travis

After hearing about his brother finding love on a dating platform like Tinder, Travis was tempted to join it. In fact, he even talked in detail about which look of his will suit his profile. He felt that people might recognize him with the new mustache of his. However, Jason and Kylie had a different view on the TE’s 70’s look.

Kylie Kelce basically said that whichever girl would swipe right on a picture of him with the mustache, would truly like him. Because if any girl can like him at his worst(with the mustache), she would surely be there during the good days!“This is gonna sound a little harsh but I think you should go with the mustache. Because if they swipe right at your worst they’ll love you at your best,” Kylie suggested to Travis.

Needless to say, the episode turned out to be an absolute hit. After all, who doesn’t want to know more about the lives of two NFL superstars who, along with being fantastic footballers, are absolute entertainers off the field.