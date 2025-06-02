Shilo Sanders Promises Desi Banks a Rolls Royce if He Makes Him Laugh, Before Hilariously Declaring the Statement ‘Clickbait’

Now that he’s successfully managed to find his way onto the likes of an NFL roster, the former Colorado Buffalo and second-generation athlete, Shilo Sanders, seems to be enjoying every single bit of the NFL rookie experience. In an attempt to build some camaraderie with his newfound teammates and establish a connection with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room, the undrafted safety treated the team’s rookie class to a Desi Banks show for their night out.

Having noted that he had never been to a comedy show before, Sanders said that he’d give the comedian $200 for every laugh he could get out of him, as long as he was willing to do it on his live stream. Confident that he’d be able to hold his demeanor, the latest addition to the Buccaneers’ secondary even went a step further and said:

“If you make me laugh I’ll get you a Rolls Royce,” before immediately turning around and saying, “That’s pure clickbait.”

After he had initially issued his challenge, it took less than a minute for Sanders to crack, perfectly showcasing why the comedian is currently in the midst of a nationwide tour. Nevertheless, Sanders’ offer was also indicative of how content-oriented his family has become throughout the past several years.

Whether it’s offseason vlogs, draft day documentaries, or exclusive content, the Sanders family has proven themselves capable of producing just about every form of consumable digital media imaginable. Both Shilo and his NFL brother Shedeur star in their own YouTube series, with the latter sporting his own podcast and media team as well.

Their other siblings, Deion Sanders Jr. and Darius Sanders, stand as the backbone of the family’s media machine. Darius handles the bulk of editing and content management, with Junior doing his part to ensure that social media posts are being sent out and that there’s plenty of content to edit.

In fact, Junior has even taken to turning the camera on himself in recent weeks, as both of his brothers have left him behind for the bright lights of the NFL. The family’s Well Off Media channel on YouTube currently boasts a subscriber count north of 588,000.

Likewise, Shilo’s personal YouTube channel currently sees 187,000 subscribers, surprisingly outdoing the likes of his brother’s 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders channel, which currently has 120,000 subscribers. When accounting for the modest 5,780 subscribers that Darius has, that puts the family’s total YouTube subscriber account well past the 900,000 mark.

Throw in the fact that there are thousands more followers on each and every one of their other social media accounts, and it starts to seem as if the Sanders may in fact be the most followed family in football. Considering that each and every current one of them is a spawn of a man who was able to earn himself the moniker of “Prime Time,” perhaps it should come as no surprise to see that the second generation of the Sanders name has proven to be just as captivating as the last.

While they may not produce more accolades than him, the four sons of Deion Sanders appear to be well equipped for the future, suggesting that he’s now proven to be as successful a father as he was a football player.