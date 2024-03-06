‘Modest’ Rafael Nadal Snubs Emulating Successful Tom Brady and LeBron James Business Move Despite Netflix Slam 2024 Success

The Netflix Slam 2024 was a massive global success for the American OTT giant. Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal drew large numbers and proved their star power. However, the latter shot down suggestions of starting a content production business to capitalise on his fame. Other sporting legends like Tom Brady and LeBron James have launched successful initiatives in this sphere but he was not keen to join them.

Nadal is one of the most popular athletes, let alone tennis players, of all-time. Any event or production starring him is guaranteed to rake in a large number of viewers. Other sportspersons, who are similarly globally famous, have started their own entertainment and production companies.

Tom Brady has founded not one but two such corporations, namely Religion of Sports and 199 Productions. LeBron James, meanwhile, is co-owner of the SpringHill Company, where Serena Williams is on the board of directors. Closer to Nadal, retired soccer star Gerard Pique also operates his own entertainment production firm, Kosmos.

All these athletes capitalise on their fame to boost their production and entertainment business. However, Rafael Nadal said he does not plan to venture into this field after retirement (Variety). However, he stated he is open to exploring and learning. He revealed his post-retirement activities are already planned.

“It’s not in my life plan. Let’s see. My mind is always open for what can happen, with a motivation to learn and improve. My life after tennis is well prepared, but I’m always open to new things.”

A lot of Nadal’s financial initiatives are governed/managed by his family members. For instance, his father is the CEO of Aspemir, his investment firm. Despite having a wide array of investments, including an E1 Series team, perhaps a production company was not on the cards for the Nadal family. Additionally, the 22-time Grand Slam champion is known to be a bit camera-shy and not proficient in English.

Rafael Nadal has the platform to succeed in a production business

Even though he dismissed getting into the entertainment and content production business, Nadal has a long list of investments in his portfolio. He has made inroads into the hospitality business with two fine-dine restaurant chains. He also has his apparel line from his personal brand in association with Nike. With some wise financial decisions, he has become one of the richest tennis players of all-time.

Rafael Nadal has 21 million followers on Instagram, the most of any tennis athlete. His popularity also saw the inaugural Netflix Slam achieve great numbers. If he does decide to take the plunge and start a production house in the future, he can be virtually assured of success. Fans already love his posts on Instagram, which he reportedly handles himself.