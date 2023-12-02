“Shoes Bout Big as Texas”: Fans in Splits After Noticing Deion Sanders’ Chunky Shoes at Cowboys Game

Nov 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (right) talks with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders is not just a legendary figure known for his leadership on and off the field but also a fashion icon whose style never fails to captivate fans. He has time and again been a style icon for the fans with his thoughtful choices, like the JC logo on his game day costumes.

However, this time fans found themselves in splits as Coach Prime attended the Seahawks vs Cowboys matchup at the AT&T Stadium, accompanied by his son Shedeur Sanders. The unique addition that caught the attention of the fans and had them in splits was Coach Prime’s choice of footwear—shoes that were bulky and larger-than-life.

Deion Sanders’ shoes became the talk of the town as cameras panned to the Sportsperson of the Year’s all-black outfit with white side stripes and white bulky shoes. The NFL, from their official IG account, chose to share a clip of Deion’s fit with a caption that read:

“Coach Prime is in the building for TNF.”

While some applauded Sanders for his fearless approach to fashion and ability to steal the spotlight, others seemed amused at it with comments like, “Shoes bout big as Texas”.

“Mannn take them big orthopedic Nikes off!!!… Come on Prime!!” added another fan.

Yet another fan made fun of their bulky size, saying,

“I can’t help but think how much toe room he has in those marshmallow thingy’s” and “Bro walking in space boots”.

A few others took the high road as they joked about Sanders’ two recently amputated toes due to a blood clot. One such fan wrote,

“I know his 7 toes hurtin”.

Another chimed in, noting,

“Them 2 toes he got amputated messed him up“

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0SlLcnJAzy/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

As a matter of fact, Deion Sanders lost his toes to Femorial Arterial Thrombosis. This condition obstructs the blood flow to the lower extremities as blood clots develop in the lower part of the body. Another point of intrigue followed as Deion Sanders and his son, Shedeur, posed on the field with the Cowboys owner, sparking intense speculation.

Deion Sanders and Son Shedeur Met Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

In an on-field rendezvous, legendary Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones met the father-son duo, exchanging whispers and laughs. The three posed for a photo op as the cameras captured their happy faces. However, the real intrigue lay in the background noises that emanated from the commentators.

Amidst the clicks of cameras, one of the commentators exclaimed, “Here’s a moment”. However, the following voice brought more interest as it said, “Speculations! What are they talking about?” This interaction only adds fuel to the fire, as there have been numerous speculations about an overhaul in the coach’s lounge.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1730390273161924746?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Deion Sanders previously hinted that Shedeur would declare for the NFL Draft in 2025. However, the star QB isn’t very sure about his father’s plan and recently said, “Anything can happen.” So the question remains: Could Coach Prime make a move to the big league, especially if Shedeur is ready to learn under the wings of an experienced QB like Dak Prescott?