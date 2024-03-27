Brenden Rice Tracks One WR On Pace To Beat His Father Jerry Rice’s Colossal NFL Record

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice (WO25) and his father, NFL Hall of Fame player Jerry Rice during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the sphere of football, few names have left a timeless mark as the wide receiver Jerry Rice. But, a true GOAT in the wide receiver domain means added pressure for son Brenden Rice who is entering the 2024 NFL Draft. The son of the iconic Jerry Rice already has a legacy set by his father to contend with.

Recently, in a sit-down with Keyshawn Johnson on the ‘All Facts No Brakes’ podcast, Brenden Rice talked about his father’s legacy in detail. As he delved into what it means for him, an excerpt saw him float the notion that Justin Jefferson might just be the one to surpass his father’s record. Posing a question to Keyshawn Johnson, Brenden hinted how the Vikings WR might be on his way to setting a new legacy in the domain.

“You don’t think a person like Justin Jefferson could go chase him?”

Amidst the speculation, Keyshawn Johnson remained clear about Rice’s untouched status as a wide receiver. Replying to Brenden Rice, he suggested that no one would be able to pull a 1000-yard average for 20 years like Jerry Rice.

“Nah! he ain’t gonna catch him. Your father got like 22,000 yards. Man, Nobody plays for 20-something years.”

Now, as Justin Jefferson engages in contract talks with the Minnesota Vikings, anticipation for his upcoming season is already mounting. Despite facing injury setbacks in his rookie season, Jefferson crossed the 1,000-yard mark with ease. Again in 2023, he racked up an impressive 1,074 yards and five touchdowns. With stats like those, it’s no wonder Jefferson’s name is on Brenden Rice’s lips.

NFL Draft Prospect Brenden Rice Eyes on Ideal Team

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches next month, all eyes will be on Jerry Rice’s son, Brenden Rice, eager to see his landing spots. Talking about his expectations in the big leagues, Rice left little to the imagination in a recent interview with Keyshawn Johnson. Openly discussing his aspirations, Rice quoted his preferences for his impending football journey.

Rice didn’t hesitate to name-drop the Arizona Cardinals as his first preference in the big leagues. However, he swiftly shifted focus to stress the importance of the right fit, stressing his desire to join a team that values him as a top-tier talent. He also stressed his aversion to being relegated to a secondary role.

“I’m going to go into and benefit off of not one that is going to have me go in there and expect me to be a number two. I’m not coming to play number two, I’m coming to take number one.”

It’s clear that Brenden Rice is determined to leave his mark just like his father, refusing to settle for anything less than a leading role on the gridiron. Despite his choice of the Cardinals, Rice also reminisced about his childhood allegiance to the Raiders, while discussing his flexibility with respect to both the East and West Coasts. While other minor details like Florida’s climate and California’s appeal might make him sway, his decision remains as fans eagerly await his next move.