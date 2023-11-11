“Anything Could Happen”: Shedeur Sanders Speaks Up After Deion Sanders Announced Final Plan For His NFL Draft Appearance

Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes have been dwelling on their quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, as their O-Line struggles to maintain its footing. Ending the conjecture around the 2024 NFL Draft, Coach Prime has also clarified that he has managed to keep the kids from making an appearance, primarily focusing on CU. However, it came rather unexpectedly with Shedeur Sanders’ addition to the stance, which differed from Coach Prime’s.

Advertisement

Shedeur Sanders partially followed Coach Prime’s decision, making it clear that there’s a possibility of missing the draft alongside the expected No. 1 draft pick, Caleb Williams. Per confirmation by SBE College Football on Instagram, Deion Sanders has persuaded both Shedeur and Shilo Sanders to enter the NFL draft together in 2025, potentially due to the intense competition or the aim of strengthening CU.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzXEe8APDk7/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

However, what caught the attention of the viewers was Shedeur Sanders‘ thrill-coated conversation about the next NFL Draft, which did not seem to align perfectly with his father’s vision. He presented a view that left the future plans for the Colorado Buffaloes’ star quarterback in shambles.

Shedeur Sanders Dwelling on the Week-After-Week Changes for NFL Draft Decision

In an interview with Complex, the cool-headed Buffs quarterback considered his choice to stay with the team a ‘deep decision’. He understands that this is an impactful situation for him, but there have been adversities during the season. Then again, he believes he would like to wait until the end of the season to make the right decision.

“It’s just too much going on in right now to even be thinking about declaring and going to the league or not, cause it week by week things could change things, anything could happen,” added Shedeur.

Deion Sanders has repeatedly spoken of how proud he is of Shedeur and his ability to shoulder Colorado’s games. Moreover, even Shedeur agrees that he aims to be a perfectionist, and what matters for him at the time are the victories with his current team.

“So you just have to be a perfectionist and just try to win each and every game and do what you can for the team,” said Shedeur.

Advertisement

It is undeniable that Shedeur has performed consistently, even with a struggling O-Line. His 2882 passing yards and 70.1% completion rate have continued to make him the star player of the Colorado Buffaloes. Even as his future appears brighter in professional football, finding the right time and the right fit makes more sense than ever.

However, the inconsistency of Deion Sanders’ decision for both of his sons to make another appearance in the next season has puzzled the anticipating fans. The overhaul of the Buffs is still underway, and the possibility of another season with star players on the roster is especially enthralling for Coach Prime‘s admirers.