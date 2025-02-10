How Long Will Be the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade? Route, Timing and Why Is the Event on Friday

Feb 8, 2018; Philadelphia , PA, USA; Fans line the parade route as the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate their first Super Bowl Championship with a parade down Broad Street to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Corbett/The News Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Philadelphia Eagles will reportedly celebrate their Super Bowl victory with the city and the fanbase on Friday after a dominant win against the two-time defending champs, the KC Chiefs.

Many must be wondering about the route, timing, and duration of the parade—as well as why it’s not happening sooner. Well, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with all the answers below.

How Long Will the Parade Be?

In 2018, when the Eagles won their first-ever Super Bowl, their parade afterward lasted about two hours. Typically, these events range from one to three hours. Last season, the Chiefs’ parade lasted about an hour and a half. After the festivities, teams usually gather with fans in one area, go on stage, and give speeches to the city. This part is called the victory rally.

However, not every parade is lengthy. In 2022, the Rams’ victory march lasted only 45 minutes before they reached the LA Memorial Coliseum, where they held the victory rally for about an hour. Different teams handle it differently.

So, based on what Philadelphia did in 2018, expect a longer, two-hour parade through the streets, followed by a victory rally in a park that could last anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour.

What Route Will They Take?

Again, nothing has been officially released, so we can only go off what they did in 2018. Back then, the Eagles decided to go down Broad Street, streets in the main city center, and Benjamin Franklin Parkway. They will also most likely head north towards the art museum where they are expected to host the victory rally.

What Time Will the Parade Start?

Expect an 11 a.m. start time, as that’s when they started back in 2018. But it’s also the most common time cities usually schedule the victory march. It’s the same time the Chiefs hosted their last two parades and the same time that the Rams did their parade in 2022.

Why is it on Friday?

The Eagles’ Twitter account decided to leak what day the parade will be. After the win, they posted a video of Broad Street, the street they will be parading down. They captioned it, “Thought it was time to bring this one out again… See ya Friday.” The post has since been taken down but then reposted around 4 a.m.

This all but confirms that the celebration will take place on Friday. After all, the city is set to see some nasty snow from Monday through Wednesday—three to six inches—making it impossible to host the event then.

In 2018, they held it on a Thursday, so that option is still on the table. However, it’s expected to rain in the morning, with temperatures in the 30s. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service forecast for Friday is 36 and sunny—the perfect day to hold the event.

It’s always fun to watch the highlights from the parade. Players and coaches usually get super drunk and give some hilarious speeches. We’ll see how jazzed Nick Sirianni gets. He’s waited a long time for this moment, and he deserves every bit of the celebration.