Sitting in London, Travis Kelce Compares Wembley’s Love for Taylor Swift to American Football

Travis Kelce has gone international, joining Taylor Swift during the leg of her Eras Tour in London. Even Jason attended the event, in which Tay-Tay put on a spectacular show for Londoners at the historic Wembley Stadium, mesmerizing the crowd with her energy and showmanship. It was an atmosphere reminiscent of an NFL stadium on game day, or at least that’s how Travis felt.

Advertisement

During the recent London episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis and Jason recounted their experience attending the concert. Sitting among 90,000 others, Travis felt their enthusiasm for Taylor exceeded what is often seen at an NFL game. He recalled playing at Wembley in front of 80,000 fans and noted that the stark difference in atmosphere between these two events was like night and day.

Jason, too, was in awe of Tay-Tay’s energy and amazing talent. While he is quite aware of her talent as a singer and songwriter, seeing her as a performer was a whole different experience. Thus, the 6-time All-Pro center jokingly stated that if he had to perform like a pop star, he would need a new outfit after every song.

That said, the experience was unforgettable for the brotherly duo, and it was made even more memorable by the presence of enthusiastic Swifties in the crowd. Jason compared the atmosphere to a Bruce Springsteen concert he attended a few years ago and felt that Taylor’s performance was equally impressive and energetic. The intensity brought tears to Jason’s eyes.

“It was insanely impressive,” Jason said. “Obviously Taylor is an amazing singer/songwriter, but then to be able to go out there and be a performer at that level, Oh my gosh. If I did what she did even for one song, I would have to change my clothes. It was an awesome experience. Obviously, the Swifties make it very memorable. Dude, I have never cried at a concert and I was tearing up watching these little girls.”

For Jason, it was a unique experience for sure. However, at the same time, he also had his complaints.

Jason Kelce “Got Tired of Drinking Beers” But Taylor Swift Kept Singing

Jason was weary and tired just watching Taylor belt out song after song. While the 14-time Grammy winner performed without any breaks, the former Eagle got worn out from drinking beers—a noteworthy feat given Jason’s well-known love for beer.

The Kelce Brothers felt that the best part of the performance was the acoustic segment, where it was just Tay-Tay with her guitar performing in front of 90k, who cheered and sang along. Jason felt it was amazing to see her perform song after song tirelessly, and this was the highlight of the evening for him.

Travis’s extrovert personality was also on display as the Chiefs’ tight end continued to expand his horizons, trying out new things. He has grown in this relationship, as Taylor keeps bringing the best out of him.