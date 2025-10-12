mobile app bar

“The Jordon Hudson Relationship Doesn’t Bother Me”: Colin Cowherd Always Felt Suspicious About Bill Belichick’s Approach With UNC

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Bill Belichick and Colin Cowherd

Bill Belichick (left) and Colin Cowherd (right) / Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Heading into a bye week after a loss, especially a 38-10 beatdown, can sting for any football team … college or NFL. But for Bill Belichick’s North Carolina squad, it’s turning out to be more than just a bump in the road.

Instead of talking about how the Tar Heels can shake off that blowout loss against Clemson, people are wondering if Belichick’s already trying to work out a buyout with the team.

Reports also claim the head coach has been playing favorites, giving his own recruits an edge despite poor performances and missed classes, while players brought in by former head coach Mack Brown haven’t gotten the same treatment. On top of this, general manager Michael Lombardi has been described as “nasty,” and Belichick reportedly “inaccessible” to parents.

Bad look all around … and Colin Cowherd says the warning signs were there from day one. To him, this Tar Heels experiment was simply a money grab for Belichick, who’s clearly more suited for the NFL.

“If I said, give me four or five words that explain the NFL, you’d say- Shield, Corporate, Professional, Business, Kind of cutthroat … If I said, five or six words that explain College Football- Pageantry, Bands, Alumni, Donors, Fun. Which one does it sound like Bill Belichick would fit in?” Cowherd asked on his podcast rhetorically.

“I’ve thought this from the beginning. I thought it was a bit of a money grab. He showed no interest in college football. None. Look at his drafts in the last seven years in New England. He clearly doesn’t watch the sport until he has to at the Senor Bowl,” he added.

Cowherd went on to point out that college football coaches need to have a lighter touch. They’ve got to connect with their players, even celebrate with them after a win, maybe dance a little … something Belichick’s never been known for.

Then there’s the whole situation with his 21-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. Cowherd said he personally doesn’t have an issue with the relationship, but admitted the age gap can give off an “ick factor” for parents, students, and college officials.

“The Jordan Hudson relationship doesn’t bother me. To each their own. But I mean, she’s kind of the age of some of the players, maybe. To parents, administrators, there’s an ick factor.”

And sure enough, during the bye week, Belichick was spotted vacationing in Nantucket with his young girlfriend. That’s not something you’d see Oregon HC Dan Lanning doing, as Cowherd pointed out.

And Lanning’s team currently sits at 5-1, only just dropping their first game last Saturday, while Belichick’s squad is struggling at 2-3 … a far cry from his promise to produce NFL-level talent and turn around a program at a college that’s all about basketball.

Things couldn’t look much worse, but somehow, Belichick might still have one more in him.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Demon's Souls. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these