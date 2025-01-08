“These Fires Are Truly Terrifying”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Sends Her Prayers for LA Residents Amid Destructive Wildfires

Kelly Stafford on the sideline with her twin daughters, Sawyer and Chandler, at Ford Field on Oct. 20, 2019. Syndication Unknown; Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Wildfires erupting across California have become a common theme for the residents of the state in recent years. However, that doesn’t mean they’re any more used to the blazes than those outside of the state. Unfortunately, 2025 has started ominously in this regard. Massive wildfires are ravaging California again, this time focusing on the Los Angeles Metropolitan area. And many celebrities, including Matthew Stafford and his family, live in this region.

The Los Angeles Rams acquired QB Matthew Stafford in 2021, so he and his wife, Kelly, have lived in the area for a few years now with their four daughters. Kelly, as she does, took to social media to relay her feelings on the ongoing wildlife crisis. She issued a message to all her 427k followers on Instagram to stay safe during these uncertain times in southern California.

“These fires are truly terrifying. Praying for all the fire fighters and their loved ones. Yes, homes and structures are important, but never more important than a life. Please stay safe.”

Kelly Stafford, wife of #MattthewStafford, says a few words amid California wildfires pic.twitter.com/OiPcsc0baG — FootballinMyVeins (Kidding, it's blood) (@nfl_rocky) January 8, 2025

This isn’t the first time Kelly has had second thoughts about her home in California. A mountain lion reminded her of the dangers of being a Californian about a month ago as well.

The Palisades, Pasadena, and Santa Monica all reported wildfires over the last day or so. Two people have been killed by the Eaton fire, which exploded in size near Pasadena earlier today, according to The Guardian. There are also reports that the Pasadena fire has now taken down 5,000 acres and is 0 percent contained at the moment.

While wildfires have become common in California, this one is breaking new ground. Both President Joe Biden and California Governor Gavin Newsome have been brought into the fold in terms of the decision-making here. L.A. police chief James McDonnell recently said that the last 24 hours have been completely “unprecedented”. The veteran public servant compounded the worry by saying he’s “never seen anything like this.”

Joe Biden provided another somber update while speaking at a Santa Monica fire station on Wednesday.

“We’re prepared to do anything and everything, as long as it takes. It’s going to be a hell of a long way before things get back to normal. It’s going to take time.”

Obviously, the most important thing is containing these wildfires and getting everyone affected to safety. Next would be ensuring the least amount of damage is done to the structures in the area.

For football fans, there is another consideration. Matthew Stafford’s Los Angeles Rams are hosting a Wild Card showdown with the 14-3 Minnesota Vikings this weekend. So far, the NFL has simply announced that they will be monitoring the situation. The league has not made any schedule or location changes for the game as of this writing.

The matchup will take place at the Rams’ Inglewood stadium, SoFi, on Monday night—if all goes well. It will be the last of seven NFL games for the 2024 season’s Wild Card weekend.