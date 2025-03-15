“They Can’t Give Him $40M”: Chase Daniel Gets Real on Ja’Marr Chase’s Extension

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) runs with a catch in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8. Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals fancy themselves a Super Bowl contender. They had the offensive firepower to be one in 2024, but their porous defense kept them out of the postseason. And with some big contracts on the horizon, analysts believe this isn’t going to change anytime soon.

Historical precedent suggests the Bengals will keep only one of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson long-term. But they’re trying their best to adapt to the times. On Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Cincinnati was “actively working” on extensions with Chase and Higgins. He added Chase’s new contract is expected to “make him the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL.”

The Chase news caught another Chase by surprise. On the Scoop City podcast, Chase Daniel told The Athletic’s Dianna Russini that Cincinnati shouldn’t give their stud wideout the highest-paid non-QB status.

“They can’t give him $40 [million]… oh my God.” – Chase Daniel

Daniel’s issue seemed to be that Garrett recently drastically raised the bar for that distinction. Two weeks ago, Justin Jefferson held the honor. It has since changed hands twice, with Myles Garrett clearing Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby’s second-place average annual value (salary) by $4.5 million. For Chase to become the highest-paid non-QB, his contract would have to be upwards of the massive $40 million that Myles Garrett currently commands.

Dianna Russini questions Cincinnati’s team-building philosophy

As mentioned, the Bengals’ offense wasn’t the reason they missed the playoffs in 2024. Cincinnati averaged the sixth-most points per game (27.8) in the NFL last season. Quarterback Joe Burrow led the league in passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43). But defensively, the Bengals allowed the eighth-most points per contest (25.5).

Burrow, watching other teams spend up for their stars, has seemingly pressured Cincinnati’s ownership to open the checkbook for his guys. His demand, based on Schefter’s reporting, is working. According to Russini, the Bengals are going to pay Higgins “$30 [million]” and Chase “$40-plus [million].” But she believes some of that money should be allocated to the other side of the ball.

“How do you build a team and spend that kind of money on your offense without building [up] your defense?”

Cincinnati’s draft history supports her notion. The Bengals have often developed great receivers throughout the past two decades. Chad Johnson, A.J. Green, Chase, and Higgins all are WR1 or have WR1 upside. The first two are potential Hall of Famers; Chase, thus far, is on a similar trajectory. They also drafted Tyler Boyd, Mohamed Sanu, Marvin Jones and T.J. Houshmandzadeh. Most times, when they pick a receiver, he pans out.

Conversely, Cincinnati has struggled to find impact defensive players in the draft. Since playing in Super Bowl LVI, they’ve spent eight of their 10 early-round draft picks (Rounds 1-3) on defensive players. Hendrickson – who led the NFL in sacks a season ago – signed as a free agent in 2021. Beyond Jessie Bates III – who they let depart in free agency – and Logan Wilson, the defensive draft cupboard is awfully bare.

The Bengals are among the best franchises at identifying talent at wide receiver. They, especially lately, haven’t hit on defenders at a high rate. They probably won’t find another Ja’Marr Chase in the NFL Draft. But their draft history indicates they’ll find a viable Tee Higgins replacement before locating one for Trey Hendrickson. Because of this, they should be making Hendrickson their second priority, not Higgins.