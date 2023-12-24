“These Athletes Gotta be Stopped”: Stefon Diggs Pairing Varsity Jacket With Black Skirt Ignites Troll Fest Before Chargers Game

Buffalo Bills bagged their third straight victory against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Despite falling behind in the fourth quarter, the Bills kept their fans on the edge before winning the game closely by 24-22. But it was Stefon Diggs who grabbed everyone’s attention before the game with his rather unique outfit.

Advertisement

The Bills wide receiver made a striking entrance at SoFi Stadium in a recent Instagram video shared by the NFL. Diggs confidently sported a red varsity jacket with a white shirt, and a black skirt. He styled the whole look with braided hair, black sunglasses, and black shoes paired with white mid-calf socks.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1NpCRKAexn/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The NFL praised his entire outfit by captioning the video with, “Stefon Diggs never disappoints with the fits.” Despite NFL glorifying the star wide receiver, NFL fans went wild over Diggs’ attire and flooded the comments section with lighthearted trolling.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/anikets67918182/status/1738963933732753546?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan stated, “These athletes gotta be stopped.” Another one wrote, “He disappointed us all with this outfit.” A user expressed, “Did he lose a bet.” A different user mentioned, “bro wore a skirt to put up 19 yards on 3 catches.”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0uYxfxPwcN/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Well, to be fair, both, Stefon and the fans must have saw this coming. Not long ago, Stefon had again gone viral for his oversized pink look during the Bills vs Chiefs game in Week 14. Diggs wore a pink zip-up hoodie with matching bottoms and stylish belts. He completed the look with a white Botega Veneta bag, black sneakers, and some drip jewelry.

His distinctive pink outfit was from his very own fashion label, Liem Homme. Even then, a few fans had trolled Diggs for his overall look. However, many others had lauded Diggs for his unique approach to choosing outfits and in the end, the whole incident played into the hands of the star footballer as it got people talking about Liem Homme, which must have been the desired outcome from the beginning.

DK Metcalf Had Raised Eyebrows With a Similar Entrance at AT&T Stadium

A few weeks ago, Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf also wore a similar outfit as the one Diggs wore on Saturday Night. During Week 13, before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys, Metcalf, made a stylish entrance at the AT&T Stadium. He was seen wearing chunky Doc Martens boots, a black leather skirt, while carrying a sling bag on a hoodie that looked a bit ragged.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Seahawks/status/1730355523248087118?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Every week before the game, the NFL players are making a strong impression by styling themselves with over-the-top outfits by top-notch brands. While they face each other on field every week, they are also competing off the field to be the most distinctive fashion trendsetters. Well if one puts Metcalf’s outfit against Diggs’ jacket and black skirt, chances are that the Bills WR will probably end up getting a few extra point for turning more heads.