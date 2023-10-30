Skip Bayless Gets Torched for Controversial Take on Patrick Mahomes After Loss Against Russell Wilson; “Worst Take on the Planet”

With their upset win over the Chiefs on Sunday, the Denver Broncos led by Russell Wilson finally ended their losing streak to the divisional rivals. This was their first win over their rivals in Kansas in 17 matchups, marking a huge moment for the Broncos. On top of that, they managed the win by quite a handsome margin.

The Broncos have had a horrible run this season overall, while the Chiefs lost just their second game of the season. Despite all this, Skip Bayless overlooked Mahomes’ career stats and came out with an interesting take on the reigning MVP quarterback.

Skip Bayless Turns on Patrick Mahomes?

Denver secured their first victory over Kansas City’s quarterback, Mahomes, in 13 attempts, marking his first AFC West road loss. The Broncos maintained their 14-9 halftime lead by controlling the clock and limiting Mahomes and Kelce’s playtime in the second half. Mahomes, battling illness, was in unprecedented bad shape against the resurgent Broncos. Despite being sick, he played, completing 24 of 38 passes for 241 yards. However, he didn’t score a touchdown and faced three turnovers – two interceptions and a fumble.

Always the devil’s advocate, Skip Bayless once more received heat on Twitter for his “hot take.” Soon after the game against the Broncos, the sports commentator was quick to tweet something that baffled many. Bayless tweeted “Burrow>Mahomes,” moments after the Chiefs fell to the Broncos in the upset loss. However, this is not the first time Skip has held this sentiment, as he debated the same in August on Undisputed.

The Chiefs had been dominating the season till now. Even after the recent upset, the team at Kansas City has a 6-2 lead in the season while the Bengals are trailing with 4-3. However, Burrow has a 3-0 all-time record against Mahomes. Some fans were quick to call out Bayless for his unpopular opinion:

While some agreed with Bayless, others had their own takes:

Russell Wilson Overperforms Ailing Mahomes

In a swift turn of events, Russell Wilson was praised for leading the victory against the Chiefs. Wilson managed three touchdowns despite the snow, throwing 114 yards with a perfect 12-of-19 record and no interceptions. An interesting stat also started making the rounds on Twitter, comparing the season stats between the QBs.

Meanwhile, Mahomes, listed with flu symptoms before the game, was intercepted twice. He ended with 241 passing yards, two interceptions, and zero touchdowns, completing 24 of 38 attempts. The Kansas City teams faced difficulties scoring touchdowns and heavily relied on field goals.