“Mismatch Nightmare”: Just a Year After Leaving Cardinals, Calvin Ridley Draws High Praise from Teammate Jamal Agnew

Calvin Ridley was traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. However, he was not able to take the field for the Jaguars due to an NFL suspension. Nevertheless, as Ridley now gears up for the 2023 season, he’s already making waves by extracting high praise from his teammate Jamal Agnew.

Ridley, 28, couldn’t control his emotions when he came back to the game and participated in the Jaguars’ offseason program. “I remember my first day I walked in: there was no one in the locker room, but I was just like, ‘Wow, I’m really back here’,” said the talented WR, as per Jaguars.com. Ridley’s return from the suspension has ignited excitement among his fans and teammates alike.

In his first three seasons, Ridley boasted over 3,000 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns, placing him among the league’s elite pass catchers. In 2020, Ridley had a breakout year, recording 90 receptions for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. Rated highly for his speed, Ridley’s impact on the field cannot be undermined. Recognizing that, his teammate Jamal Agnew recently spoke highly of the WR’s abilities.

Jamal Agnew’s Remarks Speaks Volumes About Calvin Ridley

According to teammate Jamal Agnew, Calvin Ridley’s skills on the field just can’t be matched. Agnew, on TalkSport, recently shared his admiration for Ridley, stating, “Just the way he moves you can see… he’s just different man… I don’t think anybody can guard him”.

Agnew’s words highlight Ridley’s exceptional route running, and catching abilities. Moreover, Jamal’s glowing praise for Calvin Ridley as a “mismatch nightmare” also showcases the kind of excitement which is in the air surrounding his comeback. One can safely say that the Jaguars have secured a dynamic playmaker with Ridley’s addition to the roster.

Back in the 2022 season, Calvin Ridley’s contract was put on hold due to his suspension. As a matter of fact, the Jaguars didn’t suffer financially because of this. Now, with the 2023 season in sight, Ridley is ready to hit the ground running in the fifth year of his rookie contract which is valued at $11.116 million.

Jamal Agnew Hasn’t Performed Too Badly Either

While Jamal can’t stop praising Ridley for his abilities, he himself is a massive part of the Jaguars’ unit. Agnew has always relied on his speed and versatile playmaking abilities to secure favorable results for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Being drafted as a cornerback and then converting to an offensive role as a wide receiver, Agnew has done quite well thus far.

Selected as a fifth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2017, Agnew quickly established himself as a return specialist. In the 2020 season alone, he churned out impressive numbers, including a brilliant 74-yard punt return. Agnew’s speed and playmaking abilities make him a valuable asset that can provide a change of pace and expand the options available to head coach Doug Pederson.