“So Aaron Rodgers is a Pittsburgh Steeler”: Fans Chime in as the NY Giants Sign Jameis Winston

Four days before Super Bowl 2025, Jameis Winston asked Saquon Barkley, “Who is going to sign me in free agency?” The Philadelphia Eagles running back responded, “New York needs a quarterback right now.” Barkley might as well have been a fortune-teller.

On Friday night, the New York Giants front office announced they had signed Winston to a two-year, $8 million deal. Previously, the New York franchise only had Tommy DeVito at quarterback after letting Daniel Jones go to the Indianapolis Colts.

Meanwhile, Winston, who earlier stepped in for the Cleveland Browns after Deshaun Watson’s injury, had finished the 2024 season with a passer rating of 80.6. He threw for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 12 games. This performance, barring the interceptions, matched the Giants’ hunt for an experienced and inexpensive QB for the new season.

However, in what could be seen as a domino effect, Winston’s signing has sparked questions about Aaron Rodgers’ future. Earlier, the Giants were considered a potential landing spot for the 2011 Super Bowl winner. But with the Winston move, would the Giants select another senior QB in the team? Perhaps not, if they are considering drafting Shedeur Sanders.

In an immediate reaction, Giants insider Paul Schwartz also noted that the move takes the team out of the running for Russell Wilson. However, he added that it doesn’t rule out Rodgers or selecting a quarterback in the draft, which could be Shedeur or Cam Ward, if available.

Meanwhile, NFL fans believe the Giants have effectively moved on from Rodgers. In fact, a fan also shared the potential landing spot for A-Rod. And his answer was the most expected one.

Another fan felt the Giants moving on from targeting Rodgers to Winston is more of a downgrade.

Another fan explained why the Winston move makes sense for the Giants in the long run.

Good Deal!!!

Winston is a good athlete that can make the NFL throws, and he is at an age where he may look more at his 2nd and 3rd options in his progressions, rather than just looking at one option, then just pulling it down and running like he did when he was younger. 🏈

Notably, if the Giants want to select Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, they now have the option to let him learn under an experienced campaigner like Winston. This makes the Winston selection a win-win scenario for the Giants as well as the QB.

During his time covering Super Bowl 2025, Winston had repeatedly expressed his desire to return for the next season. In addition, he had developed a good working relationship with several star players, including Shedeur, during that time.

At 31, Winston has age on his side. More than 42-year-old Rodgers does anyway.. On top of that, questions remain about whether Rodgers could develop chemistry with rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, which is another factor that might not favor the aging QB this time.

On the other hand, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has shown genuine interest in Rodgers, making Pittsburgh a clear landing spot for the 4x MVP. After a disappointing 2024-25 season, where the Jets won just five games, Rodgers’ campaign—which saw him post a passer rating of 90.5 with 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 17 games—did not secure the Jets’ confidence for an extension.

As things stand, the Steelers appear to be Rodgers’ lone suitor. However, the Giants might not be completely ruled out if they opt for Travis Hunter instead of Shedeur Sanders in the draft. Realistically, though, Rodgers’ chances of staying in New York seem slim, as the Giants have shown no public interest in acquiring him. It seems another move is in the cards for the veteran QB.