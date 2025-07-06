ESPN Analyst Reveals the One Opportunity Aaron Rodgers Must Capitalize On to Win Over All of Pittsburgh Fans

Aaron Rodgers’ signing hasn’t exactly convinced Pittsburgh Steelers fans that the team is going all-in, despite some of the other moves they’ve made. And it’s hard to blame them. At 41, coming off an Achilles tear and two statistically down seasons, signing Rodgers feels like shaking a Magic 8 Ball. But one analyst pointed out that he has the opportunity to immediately quell the fanbase’s fears.

In case you haven’t looked at the NFL schedule yet, the Steelers play the New York Jets in Week 1 at MetLife Stadium. It’s setting up to be a dramatic reunion between Rodgers and a New York fan base that might harbor some ill will toward the future Hall of Famer. Surprisingly, it’s not a primetime game, though.

Still, Steelers analyst Max Starks believes the matchup is a perfect opportunity for the QB to win over a fan base that holds serious doubts.

“If he goes out there Week 1 against the Jets and he gives them the business and gets a W, you will win over all of Western PA. Week 1, that’s an opportunity for Aaron to go out there and win fans over,” Starks shared on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Additionally, he said that a Week 1 stunner would help Rodgers make a statement against New York, where things ended on a sour note.

“And then of course create new arter in The Big Apple with Jets fans,” he added.

A good performance and a win against the Jets would indeed have their fans wondering where that version of Rodgers was while he played for them. But as Starks goes on to mention, they made their bed and have to live with the decision to cut him.

They weren’t patient with Rodgers coming off a devastating injury and were ready to cut bait the moment the ship started to sink. So, they deserve it if the QB hands them an L in Week 1.

“That’s an opportunity for Aaron to go out there and win the fans over.”@MaxStarks78 on @Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers heading into the 2025 season and how important Week 1 will be against the Jets. https://t.co/u2cRkasH7n#Steelers | #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/RsjfT8uITz — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) July 6, 2025

Sauce Gardner recently came out and said that he’s looking forward to the matchup against his former teammate. He believes that Rodgers is a good person who is misunderstood by the media and doesn’t harbor any hatred towards the quarterback.

“I don’t care what people say about [Rodgers], he’s a phenomenal person,” Gardner said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I’m looking forward to [playing Rodgers Week 1].”

“He might think he knows all the tendencies that I had, but this offseason has really been me trying not to give anything away. I’ve been trying to work on literally everything, because I already know I’m about to go against a wizard, Week 1.”

Rodgers is about the closest thing we have to a wizard in the modern-day NFL. Even at his age, he still plays with a deceptive style that keeps his opponents guessing. From play-action passes to easy mismatches, Rodgers is a consummate pro when it comes to commanding an offense. Gardner will need to be ready.

All in all, it’s an immediate opportunity for the four-time MVP to earn the approval of Steelers fans in Week 1. And for as long as he’s been around, he probably knows that. So, don’t be surprised if he turns it up a notch and locks in against his former team. Oh, the drama that would unfold in the Big Apple.