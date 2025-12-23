“When It Comes to Coaches, Cowboys Shop at the Dollar Store”: Colin Cowherd Rips Dallas After Playoff Snub

For the second consecutive year, the Dallas Cowboys have been officially eliminated from playoff contention, and according to fans and analysts alike, their failures have been more of a result of mismanagement rather than bad luck. Midway through their 34-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16, America’s team benched its star quarterback, Dak Prescott, essentially waving the white flag on both the game and the season.

Advertisement

Now, Jerry Jones and the rest of his posse will shift their focus towards revamping what has become one of the more questionable coaching staffs in the league, and the same goes for the defense. According to Colin Cowherd, however, the fact that Jones is still overseeing things is exactly why America’s team is as destitute as it is right now.

“They spend money on certain things, but when it comes to coaches, they shop at the dollar store,” Cowherd noted. “Once again, [Matt] Eberflus, [Brian] Schottenheimer, it’s like the guy who spends money on good wine and flashy clothes but won’t spend money on transportation or a good mattress… It is remarkable to me that Dallas will spend money on so many things except coaching.”

In the eyes of Cowherd, the reason why teams like the Chargers and the New England Patriots are able to produce such dramatic one-year turnarounds is that they are willing to not just search for the right coaches, but because they are willing to pay them as well. So as long as Jones continues to hoist a cheap attitude towards the position, his franchise will continue to fall behind.

After all, how can you expect any player, regardless of their caliber, to execute at their best when they are being subjected to questionable play calling and even worse practice sessions? Simply put, you can’t.

“The Patriots and the Chargers, that’s what great coaching does. You look at both teams last year, you look at their receiving core as among the worst in the league, and now there’s play makers everywhere. You’re not doing that with average coaching. Congrats on the fancy clothes, the sports car, and the good wine… You may want to spend some on the stuff that really matters, and Dallas won’t.”

The good news is that the Cowboys will have a healthy supply of 2026 draft picks to help them retool where needed. The bad news, however, is that Jones will likely be the one making the picks.

The 83-year-old continues to operate as both the judge and the jury of the Cowboys, but if he isn’t able to correct strategy in time, then he may soon be regarded as their executioner as well. It’s no secret how Cowboys fans feel about their team’s owner, especially after the Micah Parsons trade, so unless he’s able to finally make the right hires throughout this upcoming offseason, Jones should expect the cries for his retirement to grow even louder.