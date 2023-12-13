“That’s How You Do It Kids”: Fans Want Patrick Mahomes to Learn From Tom Brady How to Respond Upon Getting Wronged by Refs

NFL fans dubbed Patrick Mahomes a ‘crybaby’ as they were outraged by his recent post-game outburst. The star QB blamed the referees for the ‘offensive offside’ call, which, if retracted, could have given the Chiefs a four-point lead. It sparked all sorts of reactions, and now fans have stumbled upon an old clip of Tom Brady, where he can be seen offering a contrasting example of how players should handle referee decisions.

Advertisement

Curiously, a reminiscent incident unfolded for Tom Brady’s team in 2019 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The New England Patriots, led by Tom Brady, faced off against Patrick Mahomes’ squad. TB12’s checkdown pass to N’Keal Harry resulted in an apparent touchdown, but the refs controversially ruled him out for stepping beyond the yard line. Replay footage suggested Harry was inside the five-yard line.

Tom Brady exhibited exceptional composure despite the New England Patriots facing a 16-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead of venting frustration at the referees, Brady calmly addressed the situation in the post-game press conference.

Advertisement

“Yeah, it doesn’t happen very often. You know, it happens. We still had a chance, and wish we could have scored there at the end,” Brady said. “Disappointing, but not going to feel sorry for ourselves. I think everyone thought it was a touchdown, they reviewed it, and we realized we couldn’t challenge it.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BOSthrowback/status/1734335718829297968?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Let’s face it. How can the fans let this slide? While showering praise on Brady, one of the fans wrote, “A blown call that ultimately altered the franchise, shrugged off with a “we coulda scored at the end.” That’s how you do it, kids.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/p25ryan/status/1734400429440520396?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SidelineFilmz/status/1734298963983888881?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ppcris95/status/1734420242246307981?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BrewDryant/status/1734020636920479896?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans believe that for Patrick Mahomes to reach Tom Brady’s level of greatness in the NFL, he needs to approach every aspect of his life seriously. Comparing his recent outburst to Brady’s experiences, fans note that the former NFL QB never displayed such outbursts. They suggest that the Chiefs QB can learn from this incident, potentially emerging as a better athlete.

Patrick Mahomes Expresses Remorse for Sideline Outburst

Patrick Mahomes, the two-time Super Bowl champion, expressed remorse for his sideline outburst and the post-game interaction with Josh Allen. He acknowledged the need for a more composed response reflecting on the incident, admitting the inappropriateness of reacting negatively towards officials or anyone in life.

In an interview with “610 Sports Radio“, the two-time MVP confessed his behavior towards Allen, recognizing that the Bills QB had no role in the disputed call. Despite being caught on camera criticizing the call, Mahomes owned up to its correctness while emphasizing the rarity of such calls in the NFL.

“Obviously you don’t want to react that way; I want to go out there and put everything on the line to win, but obviously, you can’t do that, can’t be that way toward officials or really anybody in life,” Mahomes said. “More than anything, I regretted the way I acted towards Josh [Allen] after the game, because he had nothing to do with it.”

Such an outburst by Patrick Mahomes would make fans draw comparisons to Tom Brady’s composed demeanor, which is understandable. They believe that the Chiefs’ QB can learn humility from his predecessor, pointing out the need for a serious and composed approach to every aspect of his career.