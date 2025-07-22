Patrick Mahomes Outscores Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in NFL’s Most Important QB Record After 8 Seasons

Patrick Mahomes has been nothing short of a revelation since the Kansas City Chiefs selected him 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. At the time, the Chiefs were already a solid playoff team under Alex Smith. But the Texas Tech alum took them to a whole new level, first turning them into contenders, then champions, and eventually transforming the franchise into a modern dynasty.

Over the past eight seasons, Mahomes has arguably been the most influential player in the NFL, and certainly one of the league’s most marketable faces as it pushes for global expansion.

When a team enters a dynastic phase, winning becomes the standard, not the exception. That’s exactly what’s happened in Kansas City. And while wins technically aren’t just a quarterback stat, in the court of public opinion, they usually are, and Mahomes has made them his calling card. He’s outpaced even the likes of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in that category, two of the most successful and iconic quarterbacks of the modern era.

According to Stat Muse, Mahomes has started 112 regular-season games, winning 89 of them and losing only 23, giving him a remarkable 79.5% win percentage. During those games, he’s thrown for over 32,000 yards, with 245 touchdowns and just 74 interceptions—efficiency and production at an elite level.

By comparison, Tom Brady started 333 games over 23 seasons with the Patriots and Buccaneers, winning 251 of them. That includes an undefeated 16-0 season in 2007. He lost just 82 games, finishing with a 74.9% win rate.

Peyton Manning started 265 games in 18 seasons with the Colts and Broncos, winning 186 and losing 79, for a 70.3% win percentage. That means Mahomes currently tops both Hall of Famers, who collectively boast 8 MVP awards and 9 Super Bowl titles.

The Winningest QBs by Percentage (Minimum 60 Starts)

Here’s how Mahomes stacks up historically among quarterbacks with at least 60 career starts:

Otto Graham – 81.3% (72 games) Patrick Mahomes – 79.5% (112 games) Daryle Lamonica – 77.0% (133 games) Tom Brady – 74.9% (333 games) Bob Lee – 74.0% (77 games) Lamar Jackson – 71.8% (103 games) Roger Staubach – 71.8% (131 games)

Can Mahomes Sustain This? That’s the big question. But history suggests he can. Brady maintained a near-75% win rate over more than two decades. His lowest single-season win total was eight, and that came in his second-to-last year.

If Mahomes remains healthy and the Chiefs continue to surround him with capable weapons, there’s no reason he can’t maintain a similarly elite pace. But as talented as Mahomes is, football is still the ultimate team sport. Success doesn’t rest on the quarterback alone; the other 52 players on the roster have to show up, too.