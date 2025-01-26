“Some People Use It in the Right Way”: Colorado’s Drelon Miller Donates $4,000 from NIL Earnings to Hometown in Texas

While some have viewed the NIL era of college football as being one of selfishness and greed, others have shown that it can be one of charity and opportunity.

In an effort to give back to the community that helped raise him, new Colorado Buffaloes WR, Drelon Miller, has made a $4,000 donation to his hometown in Texas. For his Colorado Football Player Feature, Miller talked about his generous donation:

“NIL just changed the game for a lot us. Some people use it in the right way, some people use it in the wrong way. It’s just that god put that on my heart, just to give a little appreciation to the people who helped me get to this point and guided me this way.”

The funds will specifically go towards Little Dribblers, a youth basketball program in Miller’s hometown of Silsbee, Texas. A product of the program himself, Miller believes in the importance of youth growing up in an environment where they will “…always have that competition.”

Miller was also mentioned as having donated $1,000 in funds to the All Faith School. “I know how it can be for kids to not grow up with everything they want,” he said of his donations.

Miller’s donation will help ensure that disenfranchised youth from the area will have better access to social events and holiday festivities.

“I don’t have all the money in the world, but I feel like this is just to show them a little appreciation. It’ll just get bigger from here on out, but this is just to show [the community] how much I appreciate them.”

Various community members were given an opportunity to thank Miller for his generosity, with one going as far as to say “…The check could’ve been $10, it wouldn’t have mattered. Just for him to be able to do that at 19 years old is a feat in itself.”

Miller’s NIL deal is estimated to be in the range of $150,000. One of the program’s leaders, Latosha Watts, in a glowing review of Miller, stated

“He is a wonderful role model. All the kids look forward to seeing him. All of the kids look forward to hugging him… He is a really big role model for our community… He is a very well raised kid and that show’s in everything that he does.”

The four-star recruit produced 13 total 100+ receiving yard games and three games of 200+ receiving yards throughout his high school career in Silsbee. Amassing 3,571 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns on 155 receptions, the Silsbee product averaged 23 yards per reception and 85 receiving yards per game.

Listed as the 39th-best player in the nation, Colorado seems to have found itself yet another winner both on and off the field.

The true freshman will look to start his collegiate career off on the right track when he takes the field alongside head coach Deion Sanders and the rest of the Buffalos in a showdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on August 30th, 2025, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.