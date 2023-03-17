Skip Bayless Brings Back Ezekiel Elliot’s Domestic Violence Case While Listing the Reasons for His Meteoric Downfall

After spending seven seasons in the Cowboys’ locker room, 3X Pro Bowl Running Back Ezekiel Elliot parted ways with the franchise. The management released him on Wednesday as a post-June 1 cut, making more space in their cap adjustments.

One of the prime reasons behind his departure was the limited productivity he showcased in the last couple of years. Acknowledging the above fact, NFL analyst Skip Bayless and Co-host Shannon Sharpe discussed the entire situation and dug into some of his dark past affecting his professional career.

Despite Jerry Jones’ assurance to keep Zeke, this unprecedented move came as a surprise to several NFL fans. The upper brass was desperately finding ways to create enough space heading into a star-studded draft in 2023. His departure has now given them $10.9 million in the bank to look for new prospects in the market.

Also Read: Ezekiel Elliott has Jerry Jones’ $8 billion Cowboys in a $90 million bind

Skip Bayless reveals the root cause of Zeke’s inconsistent performance

The Ohio product entered the NFL arena with a bang. He had a lot on his table during the rookie season to worry about; however, the youngster thrived, setting an NFL record for most rushing yards(1,631). He was going through an investigation for alleged domestic violence.

Per Bleacher Report, his ex-girlfriend accused him of physical misconduct that happened in February 2016, the same year he stepped into the league. The following season, he missed a lot of regular seasons, and an internal investigation from the NFLPA was underway.

End of an era: The #Cowboys have informed former NFL rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott that they are releasing him, per me and @TomPelissero. He’ll be designated as a post-June 1 release to create cap space. pic.twitter.com/QKZhkny76i — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

In the recent episode of UNDISPUTED, Skip Bayless highlighted the moment when his decline actually began. “He’s got issues hanging over his head the whole year, and finally he goes for six games,” Bayless said, describing more on taking rounds of the civil court and Kia Roberts losing her job.

“He led again and yards per game the next year. And finally, it’s a contractual impasse, and he goes to Cabo, and he’s running in the sand, and all of a sudden, Jerry caves in just before the season started, he said I give him his money. Made him the highest-paid running back in pro football because he had earned it.” Bayless added. He was about the 2018 season, where Elliot performed at the highest levels and recorded 1,434 rushing yards.

Ezekiel Elliot struggled in the last three seasons

The same guy who posted 1000+ yards in a single season effortlessly showcased a meteoric downfall in 2022. His back-to-back injuries turned out to be a major concern. Although he appeared in almost all the games, his productivity was limited. In the last 50 carries, the veteran has only gained 100 yards averaging just 2 yards per carry.

Elliot recorded a career-low performance in 2022 with only 876 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. In this unfortunate condition, it will be interesting to see whether any team will extend him an offer or not.

Also Read: ‘Controversy King’ Jerry Jones Reprimands Democrats For Investigating the Commanders; Blames Minority Partners For Framing Dan Snyder