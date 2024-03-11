Russell Wilson Stats: New Steelers QB’s Year by Year Stats

Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback, Russell Wilson, will join the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal. Wilson revealed the update in a social media post, expressing gratitude toward the Steelers and their fan base.

After a six-hour meeting with the Steelers front office, including meetings with head coach Mike Tomlin and new OC Arthur Smith, Wilson is set to start his 13th year in the NFL. Although free agency is yet to begin, the Broncos allowed Russell to talk to other teams before the new league year commences.

Russell Wilson Regular Season Stats (Year-by-Year)

In his 12-season NFL journey, Russell Wilson spent the first decade with the Seattle Seahawks and the subsequent two seasons with the Denver Broncos. Nonetheless, with his destination now set, let’s analyze Russell Wilson’s yearly regular season statistics, per ESPN, and go through the ways he can assist in pushing the Steelers in a different direction.

Seattle Seahawks (2012-2021)

In 2012, Wilson notched 252 completions, 393 attempts, a 64.1% completion rate, 3,118 yards, 26 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a passer rating of 100.0. The following year, 2013, he led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory with 257 completions, 407 attempts, a 63.1% completion rate, 3,357 yards, 26 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, and a passer rating of 101.2 in the regular season. In 2014, Wilson recorded 285 completions, 452 attempts, a 63.1% completion rate, 3,475 yards, 20 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, and a passer rating of 95.0, leading the Seahawks to another Super Bowl appearance.

Russell Wilson solidified his status as one of the best quarterbacks in the league post two back-to-back Super Bowl appearances. In 2015, he achieved 329 completions, 483 attempts, a 68.1% completion rate, 4,024 yards, 34 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, and a stellar passer rating of 110.1. The following year, 2016, Wilson recorded 353 completions, 546 attempts, a 64.7% completion rate, 4,219 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, with a passer rating of 92.6.

Moving to 2017, he contributed 339 completions, 553 attempts, a 61.3% completion rate, 3,983 yards, 34 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a passer rating of 95.4. In 2018, Wilson delivered 280 completions, 427 attempts, a 65.6% completion rate, 3,448 yards, 35 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, and an impressive passer rating of 110.9.

Wilson signed a $140 million contract extension with the Seahawks in April 2019, becoming the NFL’s highest-paid player. That year he had 341 completions, 516 attempts, a 66.1% completion rate, 4,110 yards, 31 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, and a passer rating of 106.3. In 2020, Russell had 384 completions,558 attempts, a 68.8% completion rate, 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and a passer rating of 105.1.

In his final year in Seattle, i.e. 2021, Russell had 259 completions, 400 attempts, a 64.8% completion rate, 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and a passer rating of 103.1.

Denver Broncos (2022-2024)

On March 16, 2022, the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and tight end Noah Fant. Before the start of the season, Wilson signed a lucrative five-year, $245 million contract extension with the Broncos. However, Wilson’s performance fell short of expectations in his inaugural year with the Broncos.

In 2022, he managed 292 completions, 483 attempts, a 60.5% completion rate, 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a passer rating of 84.4—the lowest of his career up to that point. The following year, in 2023, Wilson aimed for redemption with 297 completions, 447 attempts, a 66.4% completion rate, 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, and an improved passer rating of 98.

Despite his efforts, the Broncos decided to release Russell Wilson on March 4, 2024, effective March 13. Wilson was able to make a deal with the Steelers; however, a formal signing can only take place on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. The Steelers have brought in veteran Russell Wilson to challenge Kenny Pickett, who needs to earn his place this year by overcoming the former Broncos QB.

On the other hand, Russell would try to show that he still has the skills to become the face of a franchise like the Pittsburgh Steelers, offering a good opportunity. The team has a strong offense with key players like Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, George Pickens, Diontae Johnson, and Pat Freiermuth.