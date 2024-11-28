“Sometimes You Got to Play Against the Ref and the Opponent”: Travis Hunter Calls Bad Officiating a Major Factor in Their Loss Against Kansas

CU football standout athlete Travis Hunter flashes a No. 1 with his finger after a win against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Hunter believes that the Kansas Jayhawks were “playing dirty” throughout the entire game during last week’s 37-21 win over the Colorado Buffaloes. On top of that, they may have had the referees on their side, Hunter argues.

Advertisement

On the latest episode of ‘The Travis Hunter Show,’ the two-way star asserted that the officiating crew kept messing up their calls. Be it the missed flags on the Jayhawks or excessive penalties on the Buffaloes. It was so bad that Hunter felt he was facing the referees as well. He believes it was two against one for them, which ultimately became the catalyst for Colorado’s loss.

“Sometimes you got to play against the referees and the opponents at the same time. They (Kansas Jayhawks) were playing dirty the whole game, and the referees were just letting it happen,” Travis said. “But as soon as we respond, we do something, flags were coming out. “

Travis even gave an example of when a Kansas DB held him in the first quarter from behind, yet no flag was thrown. “How they not throw a flag on me on the first third down of the game?” he asked.

Another incident that riled him up was when the Heisman frontrunner ran into a referee in the middle of a play, causing him to fall. “I definitely got blocked,” Travis remarked. “That boy ran right at me. You’re supposed to be in the middle of the field, how do you get towards the sideline?”

However, the boiling point of the matchup came when the refs picked up the flag that they threw after Shedeur was tossed into the air due to a dirty tackle just below the knees. The impact was so severe that it could have ended Shedeur’s season and possibly affected his NFL career before it even began.

“They flipped Shedeur; it went below the knees,” he recalled. “(Referees) picked up the flag that they threw, which was crazy.”

Travis, however, laughed off the incident, making a pretzel joke about his QB: “That boy folded into a pretzel. Feet to the ceiling.”

With a Heisman Trophy at stake, Travis was certainly not happy with the outcome of the game, yet he showed maturity by acknowledging that it can’t be undone. Travis, in conclusion, emphasized that adversity is part of sports and that a player needs to handle it the right way, which is exactly what Deion Sanders’ team did.