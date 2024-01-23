Suspected New Super Bowl LIX Logo Makes Fans Wonder the Two Teams in the Mix of the Conspiracy

Feb 13, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; The Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII logo at the Super Bowl Host Committee Handoff press conference at the Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL super fans have cracked a theory, where just by analyzing the Super Bowl logo released each season, they predict the finalists. Surprisingly, this theory has proven accurate in recent seasons and seems on track for another correct prediction this year. Moreover, adding to the proposed theory, a new suspected Super Bowl LIX logo has come up and has left fans wondering about the finalists of the 2024 NFL season.

This season’s Conference Championship games feature the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and the Detroit Lions. Since the 2023 regular season kick-off, predictions favored the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers for Super Bowl LVIII. Now, it appears these two teams are just a game away from making that prediction a reality.

Curious about their prediction trick? It’s pretty straightforward. Check the NFL’s released Super Bowl logo and note the two dominant colors. For example, this season, the Super Bowl logo showcases a purple and red theme–coincidentally matching the colors of the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers, the suspected finalists.

Furthermore, there’s a buzz about the new Super Bowl LIX logo for the next season. Even though the NFL hasn’t confirmed it, the logo features blue and yellow as its two main colors. Fans are enjoying the speculation game, predicting potential finalists based on teams donning these colors.

Nevertheless, with the theory proving true in the last two seasons, some fans are already questioning if the league games are fixed. If this season follows suit, many express they would lose trust in the league. Yet, critics argue it’s merely a coincidence, advising football fans to steer clear of controversial theories and uphold the spirit of the game.

Successful Super Bowl Predictions in the Past Two Seasons

The theory’s origin traces back to November last year when a fan noticed a pattern. For the past two seasons, the Super Bowl finalists had colors similar to that season’s logo. In the 2021 season, the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams clashed in Super Bowl LVI, coinciding with the orange and yellow logo.

Fast forward to the last season, where the logo’s colors matched the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Surprisingly, these two teams met in Super Bowl LVII, and the Chiefs emerged as the champions.

The stage is set for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11. After this weekend, the finalists will be revealed. If the Ravens and the 49ers clinch victories, the theory might become a trend for upcoming seasons. However, if they lose, it’s best to consider it a coincidence.