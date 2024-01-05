Shannon Sharpe Gets Comedy Legend Katt Williams to Reveal How Other Comics Were Openly Stealing His Jokes

The feud between Cedric the Entertainer and Katt Williams over joke-stealing accusations has been a hot topic over the last few years. It all started when Cedric was accused of taking one of Williams’ iconic jokes from the mid-’80s. However, he denied it, calling the claim “ridiculous” on Shannon Sharpe’s ‘Club Shay Shay‘ podcast in November 2022. He seemed somewhat puzzled by Williams’ anger, saying if Williams was really upset, he should’ve spoken up earlier.

Cedric thought this was just an internet drama. But Williams had more to say. He appeared on Sharpe’s podcast this year and gave his side of the story. His stance, embodied in the phrase “if you’re going to let liars lie,” highlighted his belief in standing up to dishonesty and defending one’s creative integrity.

He recalled a specific joke about a car that he’d used in his act, a joke that he claimed was his best and even featured in a BET’s ComicView commercial. Williams remembered doing this joke way back in 1998. He even mentioned how Cedric had attended this same show and praised him for his iconic performance.

Two years later, Williams was surprised to see Cedric use that same joke in his act for The Original Kings of Comedy, only changing the car into a spaceship. Williams felt like Cedric thought he could take the joke because Williams wasn’t well-known then. Williams summed up his feelings with a strong statement.

The comparison of both of their jokes has since made its way to the internet, and it’s safe to say fans aren’t happy with Cedric. Take a look and judge for yourself:

In the show, Williams expressed that ‘winners’ often do not need to respond to ‘losers’, but he had to speak up because of what Cedric said. His point was clear: if people are going to lie, he felt the need to set the record straight. He further noted that when he sees Cedric next time, he’ll confront him about the whole thing.

Sharpe’s Role in Shaping Cultural Dialogues

Once a legendary tight end in the NFL, Shannon Sharpe has created an identity as a standout in sports media. Known for his fun and vibrant personality, the former NFL star has expanded his reach beyond just sports coverage. With his unique blend of humor and insight, he has become a key figure in cultural discussions, attracting a wide range of guests to his shows.

From a successful NFL career to critical media, Sharpe’s journey is nothing short of remarkable. He debuted on the air in 2004, and after a brief stint, he returned to the mainstream in 2016. Sharpe’s work on FS1’s “Undisputed” alongside Skip Bayless marked a turning point in his career, as he soon became more than just a familiar face on TV; he is a cultural icon known for his memorable stories and time-spread.

His moves on ESPN’s “First Take” and projects like “Club Shay Shay” and the “Nightcap” podcast have further solidified his position. He goes beyond mere game commentary; he orchestrates vibrant discussions and connects with audiences on diverse subjects, establishing himself as a significant presence in sports journalism.

Now at 55, Sharpe is continuously reshaping his legacy, showcasing that his impact reaches well beyond his achievements in football. His skill in connecting with personalities such as Katt Williams and exploring profound, culturally impactful issues highlights his extraordinary capabilities within the media world.