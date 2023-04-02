$540 Million Rich Toto Wolff Once Compared Monaco GP to an NFL Game Due to This Frustrating Reason

F1 races are always a tense affair. Not just for the drivers, who are constantly trying to navigate around the track, and other drivers, at high speeds. It is also stressful for team principals too, who are striving to coordinate between the various parts of the team to ensure a good result. A similarly frustrated Toto Wolff once compared a rather long and drawn-out Monaco GP, to an NFL game.

The Mercedes-AMG team principal was upset after his team did not finish as high up as he was expecting them to. Especially Lewis Hamilton, who found it difficult to overtake a very slow Fernando Alonso in the McLaren. Further adding to Wollf’s frustrations, was a red flag that prompted a restart. One that came about as a result of Mick Schumacher splitting his Haas into two, after finding the wall at turn 15.

Toto Wolff says the Monaco GP was as long as an NFL game due to stoppages

Wolff wasn’t at all happy with how the team finished the race, and he does not blame the drivers or the car for it. In fact, he seems rather upset with the track layout. “That was the usual chaotic race in Monaco. And again, a lesson that we need to look at this circuit layout. So people can’t drive around five seconds off the pace in a procession,” he said.

“With the length of the race and the delays and interruptions, it felt more like an NFL game than a Grand Prix – but I’m not sure much else could have been done,” he added, before applauding the race directors for managing the race under very difficult conditions. It seems the Mercedes team boss is too familiar with how an NFL game goes about. Though, he should be liking the “high-speed” crashes on the gridiron.

Wolff is one of the richest guys on the F1 paddock with a massive net worth

Along with being the team principal for Mercedes-AMG, he also has a 33% share in the team itself. Given their recent string of world championships, it is not surprising that Wolff has amassed a fortune for himself. One that is well deserved too, for there is perhaps no other team boss who is as dedicated and as hands-on with the team as he is. Truly, if not for him, Mercedes-AMG might not be where it is today.

Wolff’s net worth totals around $540 million, as of 2023, thanks to his various investments. A list that also includes a small share in Aston Martin, part owner of the Aston Martin F1 team. All his investments, along with an $8 million paycheck from Mercedes-AMG, have certainly helped him plan for a quiet retirement life. Will we see him as a dairy farmer back in Austria someday?