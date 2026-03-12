“Build This Man a Statue”: Giants Fans Left Cracking Up on Cam Skattebo’s First Interaction With Coach John Harbaugh

Giants running back Cam Skattebo, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 8 of the 2026 season, said on Wednesday he’s gradually getting better. “I ran for the first time today at about 75 percent, so it’s the bright side of things,” he added during his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

Advertisement

Skattebo would very much like to make a fast comeback as the Giants look to be headed into a season where they’ll be a solid contender, with new head coach John Harbaugh deeply involved in their aggressive free agency signings so far.

Skattebo, for his part, seems to have already made quite a first impression with Harbaugh. First came the funny interaction upon meeting him around mid-January when the Giants were finalizing a five-year deal with the former Ravens head coach, and then another about the RB’s role with the team.

“My first meeting… I was actually doing PT [physical therapy] when [Harbaugh] was being interviewed. And obviously, all the things were going on, and we were gonna sign him and everything, and I turn around, and I see all of our owners, and I didn’t know Coach Harbaugh was there, and I turn around and go, ‘Wassupp,'” Skattebo narrated.

The soon-to-be head coach, who was present in the room, took the comically slurred “Wassupp” just as it was meant. It was simply a casual greeting from a young player and nothing more. “Coach Harbaugh peeks his head around the corner, and he’s like, ‘That must be Skatt.’ And they all started laughing,” Skateebo recalled.

Fans online loved the story, with some even asking the Giants to build a statue for their running back, who keeps bringing his positive energy to uplift the struggling team.

@RevansFTW build this man a statue — Jovanni Ibarra (@_JoviWanKenobi) March 12, 2026

“That’s my RB,” another penned. “Can’t wait to see what kinda season Skatt pack has back healthy under Harbaugh,” a third added.

“Ravens here… can’t wait to watch the Scatt + Ricard combo this year under Harbaugh / will be must-see TV,” a Ravens fan wrote.

A few fans even left laughing emojis in the comments, and we don’t blame them. During the same interview, Skattebo also talked about how Harbaugh told him he loved the back’s playing style, “He sees the way I play the game, and he told me he respects the way I run the ball.”

Skattebo was also confident that the head coach would be implementing the downhill running style, where a back runs aggressively, directly, and at full speed toward the line of scrimmage with little lateral movement. And Skattebo thinks that’s perfect for the way he plays.

“The offense he’s implementing is obviously downhill running, and I think it’s perfect for the type of back that I am,” Skattebo said, adding,

“Obviously, they had Derrick Henry in Baltimore, but if they didn’t have a running back, I wouldn’t be surprised if they came and got me… so I’m glad that he’s here and I’m a part of this because it’s going to be fun.”

If Skattebo ends up churning out stats like Derrick Henry has, the Giants offense would be unstoppable, especially with dual-threat QB Jaxson Dart at the helm. But the RB needs to stay healthy in his sophomore season. That should be a must.