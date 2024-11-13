“Sounds to Me Like an Inside Job”: Security Expert Revisits Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s House Burglaries

Kansas City-area homes belonging to Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were burglarized last month on October 6th and 7th, respectively, according to authorities and media reports. A month after the incident, additional details are finally being released, and even a security expert finds it sketchy.

Advertisement

FOX 4 got in touch with security expert Mike Burberry, who runs a company that focuses on details about high-profile clients. And in response to the back-to-back burglaries, Burberry suggested it looked like an “inside job.”

He confidently noted:

“Sounds to me like an inside job. It also sounds to me like a group of people may be participating in these high-end burglaries. They are obviously very smart. And we always think criminals are down, but they’re not. So these guys are pretty sharp.”

To get matters under control, the law enforcement agencies on both sides of the state line have been looking into the burglaries. Just hours ago, TMZ reported that even the FBI had become involved in the case.

Fox Four’s Malik Jackson provided further details about the two cases. Starting with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the reporter informed that he lives in Cass County. It is a gated community, which is also known as the village of Loch Lloyd.

The location is important to this case, because not only does the village have a tight security gate in the front, but Mahomes’ house has another gate that needs to be crossed to gain access.

This implies that whoever was involved in the robbery had to pass through both security points. It was also informed that Mahomes’ bodyguard called the police to report the crime, but the authority found no signs of forced entry.

On the other side of the state line, Travis Kelce resides in the suburb of Leawood in Kansas. His house is also situated in a gated community. The burglary took place after the kickoff during the Saints game, per reports. Unlike Mahomes’ house, Kelce’s back door was damaged, and reportedly, $20,000 in cash was stolen.

Additionally, it was reported that after the game, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift stayed at a downtown hotel. Due to the sensitivity and high profile of the case, most details and evidence have been kept under wraps.