Is Rookie CJ Stroud Earning 10x More Than Super Bowl Appearing Sophomore Brock Purdy?

Brock Purdy led the 49ers to the Super Bowl but fell short against Mahomes’ brilliance and the ambitious Chiefs team chasing dynasty. Despite guiding the team to 1 NFC Championship title and an SB appearance in less than two seasons, Mr. Irrelevant earns less than Offensive Rookie of the Year CJ Stroud.

Both QBs are currently on rookie contracts but Stroud’s contract is valued at 10 times more than that of Purdy. This discrepancy is due to CJ being a highly valued 2nd overall 1st round pick in the 2023 draft where whereas Purdy was Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 draft. The former Iowa State QB signed a 4-year $3.73m contract with the 49ers in 2022, earning $985,000 in 2024 as per Spotrac.

In contrast, Stroud signed a 4-year $36,279,243 contract in 2023, with an earning $8,245,283 in 2024. It is essential to note that money doesn’t necessarily equate to high or low performance. While the former Ohio State QB possesses talent, including great arm strength and composure, being drafted in the first round doesn’t necessarily guarantee a successful career in the league. Similarly Purdy being the last pick doesn’t imply he won’t be successful; it simply means he has to work harder to prove his worth.

Tom Brady, famously the 199th 6th round pick in his draft class, went on to establish himself as the greatest of all time. This serves as a reminder that hard work and persistence can overcome the odds, often surpassing pure talent. Purdy will likely earn more than CJ in his new contract, but he will have to wait for at least another season as per NFL rules.

Brock Purdy and CJ Stroud Proved Their Doubters Wrong

Purdy and Stroud both came into the NFL with questions and doubts about them. Being Mr. Irrelevant, not much was expected of Brock, and was expected to be a backup. But when he got his unexpected shot, he grabbed onto it and Shanahan’s trust in him brought results. In his first season, he played in 9 games with five starts, throwing for 1374 yards and 13 TDs.

In his first full season as QB1, he threw for 428o yards with 31 TDs and only 11 picks. He boasted a passer rating of 113 and had a pass completion of 69.4 %.

Stroud took the struggling Texans side which finished 3-13 to the playoffs as an AFC South division winner. In the process, 4108 yards with 23 TD passes and only 5 picks, boasting the best TD-to-interception ratio in the league. He had a passer rating of 100.8 and a completion % of 63.9.

Purdy is currently the lowest-paid QB in the league. He is currently in year two of his rookie contract which expires in 2026. As per NFL CBA rules, players in rookie contracts cannot renegotiate their contracts until some amount of time has passed. So Purdy cannot get an extension before the completion of the 2024 season. So the 49ers cannot reward his insane performances before that as per AZ Central.

However, many key players in the 49ers roster will be in line for an extension before 2025. Players like Greenlaw, Armstead, Ward, and Aiyuk are up for extension, and deservedly so. Purdy’s big contract will cause problems for San Francisco’s front office as they lack cap space. It will be hard to sustain this level of success without keeping this roster intact. Does Brock Purdy deserve the new contract?