“They’re Ahead of the Game on Us”: Patrick Mahomes Sounds Desperate to One-Up Taylor Swift-Brittany Mahomes Friendship With Travis Kelce

The partners in crime Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce appear to have found their match. The 2X MVP’s wife, Brittany, and Kelce’s rumored fling, Taylor Swift, have taken their friendship to the next level by chalking out a new handshake. Known for his competitive nature, the Chiefs’ QB now wants to one-up his wife and her friend.

Advertisement

During his chat with Kansas City’s KCSP 610 AM, Mahomes expressed his desperation to beat Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes’ fiery handshake routine with their own. So, the question lingers: when can the fans expect it?

Patrick Mahomes Vows to One-Up Taylor and Brittany

During the matchup between the Chiefs and the visiting Chargers last week, a brief clip of the pop sensation and Mahomes’ wife Brittany, engaging in a celebratory handshake, garnered significant attention on the internet. Reflecting on this, Patrick Mahomes said that needs to have a quick chat with his best friend, both on and off the field, Travis, to work on a handshake. Their partners seem to have created better chemistry, and the 2X MVP finds it hard to ignore.

Advertisement

Mahomes said in the interview, “I need to talk to Travis because me and Travis don’t even have a handshake yet,” followed by, “So I mean, they’re ahead of the game on us. So we’re gonna have to get on the whiteboard, and we’re gonna figure out a handshake so that we can try to one-up theirs.“

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1716199588535624017?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Mahomes also said that he and Travis will work on the handshake, and will reveal it to the world very, very soon. Therefore, the upcoming bout against the Broncos will definitely include some special moments. Maybe followed by a touchdown?

Although Travis and Taylor seem to be going strong, the star TE’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, recently cut herself out of the now-developing romance story.

Kayla Unfollows Brittany and Patrick on Instagram

Travis’s former girlfriend, Kayla, recently unfollowed both Brittany and Patrick on Instagram, with whom she has been friends for ages. She even was one of the bridesmaids of Brittany’s wedding last year, so it was bound to make headlines. The former reporter recently told People, that she had perfectly good reasons for publicly unfollowing these people and she has communicated with them directly, informing them about her decision.

Advertisement

Nicole said, “I do think it’s important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people,” followed by, “The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made.“

Nicole also said that she’s currently focusing on her mental health, and wants to move forward from these major developments. She further revealed that whilst she was physically fit, she didn’t entirely feel great mentally. Moving forward, her primary focus is on herself. Lastly, the content creator shared that her friendship with the Mahomes hasn’t ended, and she holds nothing but love for them.