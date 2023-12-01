Sportscaster Nick Wright Casually Taunts Colin Cowherd for His “Backwards Hat” Segment on Brock Purdy

The 49ers are set to take on the Eagles next week, which will be a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship Game. Star quarterback Brock Purdy recently appeared at a conference but decided to wear his hat backwards, while talking to the media. While Purdy looked confident, stating that he was focusing on the present instead of dwelling on the past, Colin Cowherd certainly wasn’t happy and criticized him for being unprofessional.

NFL Analyst Colin Cowherd, on his show “The Herd“, compared Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to Brock Purdy and claimed that the 49ers QB needs to be more professional like Hurts. Cowherd even compared the 49ers QB to a ‘frat boy’. He said,

“He’s got a hat on backwards. He’s not a franchise quarterback… Maybe I’m overstating it, he’s probably a nice kid. His dad needs to call him and say, ‘Turn that thing around.'”

Following Colin Cowherd’s segment about Brock Purdy, numerous football fans and critics chimed in, flooding the comments section with their opinions while teasing Cowherd. Among them was Nick Wright from Fox Sports, who retweeted Cowherd’s post and sarcastically praised him for his less-than-impressive take. His post said,

“Moments like this, sadly, I am reminded that no matter what I do I will never be as good at *anything* as @ColinCowherd is at his backwards hat bit. This is cinema.”

Nick Wright’s statement seems to be dripping with sarcasm. He’s ironically expressing disbelief while saying that he might never excel at anything as brilliantly as Cowherd does by finding fault in a simple backward hat.

Brock Purdy Is Set to Take On the Eagles Next Week

The two NFC powerhouses, the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers will face each other at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. The Iggles are currently leading their conference and the entire league with a 10-1 record, and the 49ers are also in the NFC West with an 8-3 record.

The last time the two teams met was in last season’s NFC Championship game, where the 49ers suffered a heartbreaking 31-7 loss, which ended their dream of winning their sixth Super Bowl title. Purdy suffered a gruesome elbow injury after being sacked in the fourth quarter.

The Niners and the Eagles have met on the gridiron a total of 36 times. Purdy’s team currently leads the series with 20 wins against their biggest divisional opponents. The Eagles have won 15 matches against the 49ers and tied one time as well.

This highly anticipated matchup will air on FOX at 4:25 p.m. The broadcast team includes Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen in the booth, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi as sideline reporters.