“Stabbed Him in His Back”: Fans Find Bill Belichick’s Full Page Homage Heartwarming and Intensify Blame on Kraft Ownership

Jan 11, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (left) and Patriots former head coach Bill Belichick (right) and hold a press conference at Gillette Stadium to announce Belichick’s exit from the team. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

It was the end of an era when the veteran head coach, Bill Belichick, announced his departure from the Patriots as he stood beside Robert Kraft in what was his final presser. After a 24-year-long stint, marked by six Super Bowls in the bag, Bill concluded his journey on good terms. However, fans saw this coming; as in the post-Brady era, the Patriots, who clinched six Super Bowls in the last two decades, went 29-38 (.433) with a solitary playoff appearance, sparking speculations about a new scenery.

There were also reports about Belichick coming across as rude, harsh, and cold, and even his off-field demeanor left a less enduring impression. Nevertheless, his recent warm gesture has melted the hearts of New England fans. Bill took out a full-page advertisement in the Boston Globe today, thanking all the Patriots fans for 24 years.

In the advertisement, Belichick lauded the Boston fans for standing by and supporting the Patriots through every challenge, be it cold, rainy, snowy, or windy. He expressed appreciation for how the fans dedicated their energy, time, and resources to the team, conveying a deep sense of gratitude. Belichick also expressed his love for coaching at Foxborough, reminiscing about the great moments they shared together.

Fans, upon witnessing his admiration for the team and the fans, felt that he deserved a more fitting exit. Some voiced the sentiment that Bill has remained remarkably composed throughout the entire situation. Others extended their gratitude, thanking him for his unwavering efforts. A faction of them believed he shouldn’t have been let go, advocating for the opportunity for him to conclude his coaching career with the Patriots. Fans said,

There was belief and speculation that Bill Belichick would easily find a new home when he announced his departure from Boston, but that is yet to happen. When Kraft was asked to weigh in as to why that hadn’t occurred, he had nothing but kind words for his former coach. However, his short response promptly gave rise to speculation that Belichick’s departure wasn’t as smooth as initially thought.

Robert Kraft’s Recent Comment on Bill Belichick

When Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft decided to end their 24-year association, many anticipated that Belichick would quickly be picked up by teams in need of an HC after the season. Surprisingly, this hasn’t materialized, and there is a real possibility that an eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach could find himself unemployed for an extended period.

In a recent interview, Kraft was asked about his thoughts on Belichick’s inability to secure a coaching job. He expressed that Bill is an exceptional coach, and they consider themselves blessed to have had him for such a ‘quarter of a century’. Kraft emphasized their desire for the best for Belichick, indicating a supportive stance amid the uncertainty around his future.

“Well, he’s pretty special,” Kraft said. “We were lucky to have him for a quarter of a century. We only wish him well,” as per FOX News.

While both Bill and Kraft spoke highly of each other during their last press conference together and appeared to have parted ways amicably, fans believe he was pushed out against his will. To express their gratitude, fans have erected billboards across the region, highlighting his legacy and impact.

Despite getting only a few interviews around the league, it is not surprising that Belichick has been left out, as most teams have chosen to go in a different direction by hiring more offensively inclined young coaches. The landscape of football has evolved and the position of QB has undergone significant changes. His coaching philosophy and his interpersonal skills, in this day and age, may not align with the demands of coaching modern players.

Robert had to relinquish control to the 8-time SB-winning coach to achieve the kind of success the New England Patriots enjoyed. However, there aren’t many teams willing to undergo such a significant change. All these factors may explain the limited job opportunities for Coach Bill.

With most HC vacancies filling up quickly, Bill might find himself sitting out the upcoming season or potentially taking on the role of coaching assistant. Despite the offensive struggles under his tenure, the Patriots remained one of the best defensive sides in the NFL, making him an attractive candidate for the Defensive Coordinator position, a role he hasn’t held in over three decades.

There is also speculation that he might succeed Andy Reid in Kansas if the 2-time Lombardi-winning coach decides to retire at the end of the season. Even Jerry Jones has expressed a willingness to work with Bill. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen where he will ultimately end up.