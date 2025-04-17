“Daniel Jones Is a Better Athlete With a Stronger Arm”: Redditors Push Back on Colorado OC Comparing Shedeur Sanders to the Colts QB

Let’s be real: comparing a promising quarterback prospect to Daniel Jones isn’t exactly the most flattering endorsement these days. After being selected sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Jones showed flashes of brilliance but struggled with consistency, finishing with a 24–44–1 record before being released midway through the 2024 season.

Advertisement

Yet, that’s exactly the parallel drawn by Colorado’s offensive coordinator, Pat Shurmur, who recently likened Shedeur Sanders’ potential to that of the former New York Giants quarterback.

Shurmur, who coached Jones during his rookie season in 2019, didn’t intend any disrespect, however. He actually expressed admiration for both players in his interview with The New York Post.

“I think they’re very similar prospects, from a player and a person,” the Colorado OC stated. “They’re both wonderful human beings, highly accomplished, talented college players that have a chance to make an impact in the NFL.”​

Shurmur’s endorsement of Shedeur didn’t just stop at comparisons. He firmly believes in the QB’s potential, stating, “I can’t believe there’s a better quarterback around this year than him.”

He also highlighted Sanders’ accuracy, leadership, and character by adding that the quarterback has “a very heroic personality… [He’s] an outstanding teammate and a wonderful human being.”

However, if there’s one thing we know about internet users, it’s that they don’t care about intent. So, most Redditors overlooked Shurmur’s positive comments about both quarterbacks, arguing that the comparison made no sense. Especially since Jones has become one of the biggest draft flops in recent memory.

Shurmur’s statement also led many fans to jokingly wonder if Deion Sanders will now look for a new offensive coordinator in Boulder.

“Why would he say that lmao,” noted a Redditor. “Deion is about to look for a new OC,” joked another.

Even the strongest of Shedeur Sanders’ critics found this comparison baffling in nature. “I smell bust all over him, but that’s a brutal comparison,” they wrote.

Comment

byu/SayWuhhh from discussion

innfl

Few, however, understood where the Colorado OC was coming from, as they believed it’s fair to compare Shedeur Sanders with Daniel Jones as far as the metric is college football performance.

“As a prospect, Daniel Jones was pretty reliably graded as a first-round guy. No one would confuse him for an elite, top of the draft guy… Jones was a first-round calibre guy. He didn’t meet those heights, but that’s the point Shurmur is making. That Sanders is a first-round calibre guy. Sometimes they bust, sometimes they’re great. Most of what decides that happens after they’re drafted.”

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the debate over Sanders’ NFL readiness intensifies. While Shurmur’s comparison to Jones may raise eyebrows, his unwavering belief in Sanders’ abilities indicates that, in his eyes, the young quarterback is poised for success.