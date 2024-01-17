“This Is One Deadly Trio of Cringe”: Fans Had Strong Response to Watching Jackson Mahomes Find His Way Into Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes’ Special Moment, 3 Months Ago

Taylor Swift has become a regular at the Chiefs’ games, forging close connections with everyone in the Mahomes family, including Patrick’s younger brother, Jackson Mahomes. While fans love seeing Tay-Tay embracing Brittany Mahomes, her acceptance of Jackson and his presence near her has irked many, leading to calls from fans expressing their disapproval.

Advertisement

While Patrick Mahomes continues to win fans with his excellence on the field, the NFL community has had mixed feelings about his brother, Jackson. He has consistently become the subject of trolling and online bullying, primarily due to his past involvement in serious charges of sexual assault.

In February of last year, Jackson was caught on camera, allegedly shoving a waiter and forcibly kissing the female owner of an Overland Park restaurant. He was then charged with 3 counts of felony aggravated sexual battery along with a fourth charge of misdemeanor battery. Earlier this month, these three charges were dismissed by the court, but the fourth charge of the misdemeanor battery is still pending, as per AP News.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift, who has been vocal about many social issues, seems to be hanging out and associating with a guy like Jackson — hasn’t gone down well with the fans. They have often crowded Jackson’s social media posts or any posts that surfaced online of him interacting with the pop sensation. One such clip from three months back captured Taylor, Brittany, and Jackson engaging in a personalized handshake during the Chiefs matchup against the Chargers. Notably, it is Taylor Swift and Brittany, who were initially performing the handshake until Jackson briefly joins at the end.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CyvWppouiRI/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Fans labeled it ‘cringe‘ and there’s no shortage of criticism directed at Taylor for spending time with Brittany’s brother-in-law. Even Swifties have called her out for associating with someone accused of predatory behavior. Take a look:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Liverpudlian61/status/1747004204202549526?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This isn’t the only controversial incident in which Jackson got himself involved in the last few years. He was caught on camera pouring water on a fan who came to support the Baltimore Ravens, following the Kansas City Chiefs loss at Maryland’s M&T Bank Stadium in week 2 of the 2021-22 NFL season. This caused quite a ruckus on the internet.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1439798932696182785?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Moreover, Jackson was also called out for dancing at the memorial of Sean Taylor. The former Commanders man, unfortunately, passed away after getting shot by intruders at his Miami area home. In tribute, a memorial logo was placed at the FedEx field in Washington. All hell broke loose when Jackson was seen dancing and making a TikTok inside the enclosed area. He has since issued an apology for the incident.

Jackson Mahomes Has Stood Up Against Trollers

Jackson Mahomes is no stranger to being trolled for various reasons, ranging from his dancing on TikTok to his wild antics during his brother’s second Super Bowl win. However, he has constantly responded to his haters and trolls. He once called out those who personally messaged him with hurtful comments on X (formerly Twitter). He said offering apologies after saying spiteful things is a hollow and futile gesture and could be avoided if they don’t say mean things in the first place.

He even expressed his intentions to compile all the hateful comments and direct messages, turning them into compelling content on YouTube. Additionally, he issued a warning, threatening to contact the employers of those who engage in trolling behavior.

Even Patrick Mahomes’s mother, Randi Mahomes, came out on Instagram to support her son, Jackson, amid all the social media backlash because of his antics during the Chiefs 2nd SB victory. He was blamed by online critics, who accused him of attempting to steal his brother’s spotlight. Randi posted a supportive message- with a caption- “So true unless someone wants to believe the lie.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Co-m1CaOIbz/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Jackson has been trying to keep a low profile since being charged with misconduct. However, as the three felony cases against him have been dropped after the witness refused to cooperate, hopefully, this has brought some sort of personal growth in him.