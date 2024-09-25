Jordan Love Recalls How College Roommate’s FaceTime Calls Led to His Romance With Ronika Stone

A couple of months ago, Jordan Love surprised the NFL world by announcing his engagement with long-time girlfriend Ronika Stone. While most netizens knew that the QB was dating the professional volleyball player, not many knew the origin story of their romance. After months of speculation, we finally know how Jordan and Stone sparked their connection, and it’s straight out of a movie.

Love sat down for an interview with NBC’s Maria Taylor earlier this month, where he opened up on how he first met Ronika. According to the QB, he first saw her while his college roommate Mil Walker was FaceTiming his best friend. Coincidentally, Walker’s best friend happened to be Ronika, and this is where the couple first interacted.

What started from a casual introduction as Walker’s roommate soon turned into one-on-one FaceTime sessions as the two hit it off with each other. Weeks and months passed by like this, but they still hadn’t met each other in real life. However, it all changed when Ronika planned a trip to California to celebrate her birthday and visit her friends.

For Jordan, who was studying at Liberty High School [Bakersfield, California], this was the best possible scenario to finally meet Stone. Luckily for the QB, Walker let him know the details of her arrival and set their meeting up.

“She was there [California] for her birthday visiting her friends, and Mil saw she posted something and he was like, ‘yo Ronika is in Cali’, like you got hit her up. So l did, and we linked up.”

And the rest, as they say, is history.

When one thinks about it, it’s quite crazy how a random FaceTime call joined the lives of two people who didn’t even know the other person existed. What’s even crazier is how quickly the romance took to blossom after the couple’s first meeting.

Jordan reveals how the couple’s romance matured in just 10 days

After Jordan recounted the events that led to his first meeting with Ronika, host Maria Taylor shared that, according to the pro volleyball player, Love asked her to be his girlfriend just 10 days after their meeting in California. “She told me 10 days later, you were like, ‘Will you be my girlfriend?’” said Taylor.

In reply, Jordan blushed and agreed that he was moving way too fast and serious, something he never does. On the flip side, this self-awareness also made him understand that he is acting unlike himself because Stone is the one.

“10 days… I was moving fast, and I said that’s how you know because l’ve never moved that fast. I was like, ‘What am I doing?’”

Luckily for Love, his gut intuition was right, and today he and Ronika are engaged.

While the interview provided a wealth of never-before-heard content about Love’s romantic life, the highlight came at the end of the video when she revealed Ronika’s surprising appearance on the show. The Packers star was visibly taken aback and couldn’t hold his happiness at seeing his fiancee.