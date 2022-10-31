“Stefon Diggs Is The Most ‘Feminine’ Player In NFL”: Star Wide Receiver’s Vikings Teammates Once Trolled Him Really Badly

Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates after a play against Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Stefon Diggs, a wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, has recently been involved in a controversy over cursing Jaire Alexander prior to the game as he ran into the field. Critics claim that he has always been into these things, but if we look back, he is one of the most fun-loving guys as well.

Players are frequently seen having fun in the locker room, cracking jokes about each other, and pulling legs among themselves. Prior to joining the Bills, Diggs played for the Minnesota Vikings, where he began his NFL career. A viral video shows Vikings players making fun of Stefon Diggs in the locker room after the game.

In a viral YouTube video, we can see him having fun in the locker room with his teammates. They were cracking jokes and enjoying the gigs. In the video, Vikings player are being interviewed, and their answers regarding Diggs are downright hilarious.

Stefon Diggs Was Trolled By His Own Mates

In this video, Brian Robinson, the former Vikings defensive end asked the players which player in this dressing room has a more feminine side, and the players unanimously said Stefon Diggs. Some attached one or two players’ names to him, but they all voted for Stefon. Isn’t it hilarious?

“I hate you guys,” Diggs replied. Why do guys believe Stefon has a feminine side, Brain asked. “Seeing him itself is explanatory no other explanations needed,” said Adam Thielen (WR).

Next is Jeremiah, who said, “I mean, he just loves all sides of life—male and female—and is primarily a lover.” Shamar Stephen made fun of the fact that he dresses too femininely.

Laquon joked about Diggs and Jayron Kearse having a feminine side and claimed that they enjoy shopping and dressing cute. Everson Griffen asserted that in addition to always attempting to dress well, he also regularly gets his feet pedicured and always has his hair perfectly styled.

To which Diggs responded, “these guys say that because I am an easy target to them.” He added, “this is all because I am not an overly masculine man who always wants to prove himself or act tough.”

In the end, these are all for fun, and players openly tease and laugh at each other.

