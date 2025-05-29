What Is the Tusi Drug That Stefon Diggs Is Being Accused of Possessing by Internet Sleuths After Viral Yacht Party Video?

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) walks towards the sideline before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Stefon Diggs isn’t new to headlines, but this latest one has nothing to do with football.

A recent viral video shows the Patriots wide receiver on a yacht in Miami, partying with several women, cracking jokes, and at one point, appearing to show a pink substance in a small bag.

While netizens seemed fine with Diggs partying on a yacht, it was the last part of the video, the frame with the pink bag, which sent internet detectives into overdrive. And as it turns out, the sleuths have accused Diggs of handling a substance called Tusi, or “pink cocaine.”

Diggs passing out pink baggies and telling them not to do all of it? WR1. Not even a question. Maybe the most WR1 anyone has ever been. pic.twitter.com/radYFgWl9A — Chuck Bass (@ChuckFBass) May 28, 2025

But before diving in, let’s be clear: these are fan accusations and nothing official has been confirmed. Moreover, neither Diggs nor the Patriots have commented on the video’s contents, and there has been zero evidence suggesting anything illegal.

But as is often the case, online speculation moves faster than facts. So what exactly is this pink powder?

Tusi (also known as 2C-B or pink cocaine) is a synthetic party drug gaining traction across nightlife scenes. Despite its relatively suggestive nickname, it rarely contains actual cocaine.

Instead, it’s often a dangerous mix of ketamine, MDMA, methamphetamine, and sometimes fentanyl — an unpredictable combo with serious health risks. As per reports, the drug’s effects can include euphoria, hallucinations, and stimulant highs — but also paranoia, cardiac issues, or worse.

Naturally, when Diggs was accused by some of possessing the drug, questions were raised about his new team, the Patriots, and head coach Mike Vrabel. When Vrabel was asked about the situation while addressing reporters at OTAs, he gave a response that was cautious but firm.

“It’s something that we’re aware of, and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field,” the Patriots HC said. “Any conversations I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I in the club.”

And when asked whether Diggs was present at practice, Vrabel quipped, “Not if he’s not here,” before confirming his absence was excused under the team’s voluntary OTA rules.

That said, the viral party video also reignited rumors linking Stefon Diggs to rapper Cardi B, who was reportedly at the same yacht gathering. Again, nothing has been confirmed, but the internet doesn’t wait for anyone.

So as things stand, it’s just a viral clip peppered with a heavy dose of speculation. Though the NFL is reportedly aware of the video, no formal investigation or statement has been made. And until that changes, any conclusions about what was in that pink bag are exactly that — conclusions, not facts.