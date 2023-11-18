She Comes Off as Stagey and Fake”: Skip Bayless Isn’t Buying Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Romance to Be Real

Skip Bayless has delivered yet another controversial opinion, one that will make Swifties all over the world mad. It’s no secret how both the NFL and entertainment world have gone gaga over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s new relationship; it seems that the ‘Undisputed’ host is not buying it.

In the latest version of FS1’s ‘The Skip Bayless Show‘, the beloved host had a lot to say about the new power couple. While Skip hoped for the relationship to be ‘true’, he also cast doubt on the pop sensation. In his view, Taylor is insanely camera-aware and taking advantage of the whole thing for her own gain.

Skip also stated that Taylor acts differently while appearing in the Chiefs’ games. He feels that this ‘relationship’ could be scripted to potentially attract audiences from both sides.

Skip Doesn’t Buy the Act of Taylor Swift Cheering for Kelce in the Box

Taylor has been seen multiple times at the NFL stadiums cheering for her man, Travis. She even sat beside Travis’s mother, Donna, his father, Ed Kelce, and Mahomes’s wife, Brittany. From the looks of it, she is fully embracing her new relationship with the Chiefs’ record-breaking TE. But Skip feels appearances can be deceiving. He feels Tay-Tay is camera-oriented and knows how to capture the spotlight. Skip said,

“I’m sorry, but when she’s up in the box she comes off as stagey and fake to me. I just don’t buy it. My radar detector’s saying, ‘nope, nope, nope.’”

Taylor has been down in Argentina for her International Eras tour. Kelce, who is enjoying his bye week with the Chiefs, visited his new love interest and was seen enjoying the show. Besides changing the lyrics of her song Karma for the Chiefs’ TE, she hugged and kissed Travis right on the stage, sending her fans into a frenzy. Skip calls this act by camera-conscious Tay-Tay fake and says,

“It just seemed a little scripted to me. Just a little put-on. Just a little fake.”

The ‘Undisputed’ host stated that he wouldn’t be surprised if this relationship turns out to be just another publicity stunt. Taylor could soon attend a Chiefs game when her tour in South America ends on the 19th of November 2023. Kelce and Swift’s parents are reportedly set to meet when the Chiefs host the Eagles on “Monday Night Football”, reports New York Post.