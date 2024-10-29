Stefon Diggs Out for 2 Months? Jordan Love for 2 Weeks? Injury Expert Breaks Down Major Week 8 Injuries

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) walks off the field after an apparent injury during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The 2024 season is proving to be extremely unlucky for players, injury-wise. The injuries keep piling on heading into Week 9 of the regular season.

Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs appeared to suffer one of the most serious ailments of the week. He hurt his knee while running a route on Sunday versus the Indianapolis Colts, and crumbled to the turf moments later.

#Texans WR Stefon Diggs is down and grabbing his knee. It appeared to be non-contact. pic.twitter.com/IIgB411T0J — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 27, 2024

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Texans were still evaluating the injury on Monday. But the general prognosis isn’t good. Dr. Nav Singh Badesha believes Diggs tore his ACL, but is holding out hope that he only absorbed a sprain.

“Stefon Diggs’ video suggests [an] ACL tear. If so, data suggests likely return [of] 2025. Best-case scenario [is] a moderate LCL sprain. [If so], average is six-to-eight weeks out.”

Green Bay Packers fans have been holding their breaths, awaiting Jordan Love’s prognosis. Their quarterback left late in Sunday’s victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a groin injury.

Early indications are that Love suffered a strain and not a tear, giving him a chance to play in Week 9. Badesha says it’s slightly more likely that the Packers QB sits rather than taking the field:

“[Groin strain] averages two weeks out. Data suggests 55% chance of missing next week with [a] high chance of re-injury risk with early return.”

The Packers go on bye in Week 10, but head coach Matt LaFleur has already told reporters Love will suit up if he “can protect himself and is cleared to play.” Green Bay (6-2) faces the Detroit Lions (6-1) in a pivotal NFC North battle next Sunday.

Who else was injured in Week 8?

Jacksonville’s season turned from bad to worse versus the Packers. Not only did they fall to 2-6, but they lost wide receiver Christian Kirk for the remainder of the year. Kirk fractured his clavicle – on the same shoulder, he separated last season – while trying to make a leaping catch. Badesha says the quick ruling on Kirk’s status suggests it’s a “complicated” fracture, but thinks he’ll be “fully recovered” by Week 1 of 2025.

The Jags also saw wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. suffer a rib injury on Sunday. Badesha described the ailment as a “mild rib contusion”, which has a “high rate” of being played through. Head coach Doug Pederson deemed Thomas Jr. “day-to-day”, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported he “could miss 2-4 weeks” due to the injury. His status will be one to monitor throughout the week.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. dealt with pneumonia in Week 7, then hurt his ribs and oblique yesterday. The 49ers are on bye in Week 9. Badesha anticipates Samuel playing in Week 10 with “no performance dip.”

One man who doesn’t have a bye in Week 9 is New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. The No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft suffered a concussion versus the New York Jets. He’ll have to clear concussion protocol to suit up next Sunday. Badesha gives him just a 40% chance to play agaianst Tennessee.

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins was a shocking inactive in Week 8 after hurting his quad on Friday. Badesha expects him to try to return in Week 9 but with a high re-injury risk (appx. 25%). The Bengals battle the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, then face the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Week 10.