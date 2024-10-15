mobile app bar

Watch: Josh Allen Fires 42-Yard Completion to Ray Davis; Bills RB Completes a “Juggling” Catch

Braden Ramsey
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Josh Allen Isn’t Willing to Get His Hopes Up About NFL Playoff Spot

Dec 23, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) talks at post game interview after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 24-22 at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has notably struggled against the New York Jets in his career. But those missteps have been left in the rearview so far on Monday Night Football. In the first half of Buffalo’s Week 6 game, Allen completed 83.3% of his passes (10/12) for 112 yards and two touchdowns. He also tallied 10 yards and a touchdown on the ground, pushing the Bills to a 20-17 halftime lead.

Allen may have a pair of scoring passes, but his most impressive toss did not result in points. On 2nd-and-10 from inside his own 10-yard line, Allen rolled right and uncorked a deep ball. Moments later, running back Ray Davis hauled in the heave just past midfield for a 42-yard gain.

The incredible connection mirrored Allen’s 52-yard throw to Khalil Shakir in Week 4 versus the Baltimore Ravens, and drew immense praise from fans on Twitter/X. Commenters lauded Allen’s tremendous arm talent, and applauded the frequency at which he makes these difficult completions appear simple.

Davis, a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has excelled in place of starting running back James Cook (toe). Through two quarters, the former Kentucky Wildcat has picked up 66 rushing yards on 11 carries, and hauled in two passes for 50 yards.

Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes in the first half

Before Aaron Rodgers pulled off a Hail Mary to cut the Bills’ advantage to three points, Allen had been the clear star of the Monday Night show. He linked up with Mack Hollins for his first touchdown pass with just under 7:00 remaining in the second quarter.

Then, seconds prior to Rodgers’ theatrics, he gave Buffalo a double-digit edge by dipping beneath a Jets defender and finding Dawson Knox for a 12-yard scoring strike.

The winner of the Monday Night contest will sit atop the AFC East standings. So far, Allen has carried the Bills. But he’ll have to keep dominating if he wants to hold off Rodgers and emerge victorious.

About the author

Braden Ramsey

Braden Ramsey

x-icon

Braden Ramsey has always been a big NFL fan. He has written about the league for various outlets, and covered the sport at a number of levels throughout his life. His favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. When he's not writing, Braden can be found enjoying comedy of all kinds and hanging out with friends.

Share this article

Don’t miss these