Watch: Josh Allen Fires 42-Yard Completion to Ray Davis; Bills RB Completes a “Juggling” Catch

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has notably struggled against the New York Jets in his career. But those missteps have been left in the rearview so far on Monday Night Football. In the first half of Buffalo’s Week 6 game, Allen completed 83.3% of his passes (10/12) for 112 yards and two touchdowns. He also tallied 10 yards and a touchdown on the ground, pushing the Bills to a 20-17 halftime lead.

Advertisement

Allen may have a pair of scoring passes, but his most impressive toss did not result in points. On 2nd-and-10 from inside his own 10-yard line, Allen rolled right and uncorked a deep ball. Moments later, running back Ray Davis hauled in the heave just past midfield for a 42-yard gain.

The incredible connection mirrored Allen’s 52-yard throw to Khalil Shakir in Week 4 versus the Baltimore Ravens, and drew immense praise from fans on Twitter/X. Commenters lauded Allen’s tremendous arm talent, and applauded the frequency at which he makes these difficult completions appear simple.

Josh Allen really makes every play look easy with his skill. — AYwriter (@ayle813) October 15, 2024

every week josh allen makes a new miracle throw — imani 3.0 (@positionsmafiaa) October 15, 2024

Davis, a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has excelled in place of starting running back James Cook (toe). Through two quarters, the former Kentucky Wildcat has picked up 66 rushing yards on 11 carries, and hauled in two passes for 50 yards.

Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes in the first half

Before Aaron Rodgers pulled off a Hail Mary to cut the Bills’ advantage to three points, Allen had been the clear star of the Monday Night show. He linked up with Mack Hollins for his first touchdown pass with just under 7:00 remaining in the second quarter.

Josh Allen finds Mack Hollins on 3rd & Goal! : #BUFvsNYJ on ESPN/ABC

: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/nrOdUnpC6z — NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2024

Then, seconds prior to Rodgers’ theatrics, he gave Buffalo a double-digit edge by dipping beneath a Jets defender and finding Dawson Knox for a 12-yard scoring strike.

The winner of the Monday Night contest will sit atop the AFC East standings. So far, Allen has carried the Bills. But he’ll have to keep dominating if he wants to hold off Rodgers and emerge victorious.