“Stefon Diggs Would Be Fun”: Colorado’s Travis Hunter Reveals Which NFL Star He Would Like to Go Against

The two-way Colorado star, Travis Hunter, has been dominating the college football scene. Under the guidance of Deion Sanders, the 20-year-old athlete is predicted to be a top prospect in the 2025 NFL draft. His on-field charisma and unwavering dedication might already have attracted several NFL teams, and he has his own plans when he reaches that stage.

It’s no secret that college football has a bunch of promising talents this year who are set to shine in the NFL. Travis is certainly one of them, and he recently revealed his most anticipated choice for an opponent in a Bleacher Report interview.

Travis Hunter Reveals His Most Anticipated Opponent

Hunter recently made a comeback for the Colorado Buffaloes after recovering from a lacerated liver. His insane touchdown in the first quarter, from a 24-yard pass by Shedeur Sanders, helped the team gain a whopping 14-point lead. They gained 15 more points by the end of the first half, however; the Cardinal made a thrilling comeback, winning the game in 2OT.

Following this upset loss, the two-way football star appeared on the interview where he had a lively chat with the fans. Amongst numerous questions, he was asked who he’s most excited to go up against in the NFL at DB or receiver. Hunter replied, “Stefon Diggs would be fun.”

He further elaborated, “Because he’s like a big brother, man! All the guys in the NFL right now is like big brothers to me. So, it’d be fun to go against them guys. DB’s same. They like uncles, you know? I wanna play all them guys. I mean I wanna play the best, so. That’s what I’m looking forward to doing.”

As it seems, Hunter wants all the smoke when he sets foot in the NFL. He has received enthusiastic support from his coach, Deion, who has openly voiced his high hopes for the rising star.

Deion Sanders Brands Hunter as a First-Round Pick

Following CU’s upset win in the season opener against TCU, Deion Sanders had nothing but praise for Hunter, who played both sides of the ball in the game. He played both as a cornerback and a wide receiver, accumulating 119 yards and a crucial interception. He’s the first athlete to ever do so in Division I football. Sanders, who also dominated as a WR and a CB in the NFL, stated in an interview that Hunter will easily dominate both offense and defense when he gets to that stage.

Deion said in the interview, “This kid is a first-rounder on both sides of the ball, like a first pick,” followed by, “He is the first pick. That’s who he is. Travis is, and he loves the game. He does not tire of loving the game and wanting to be in the game and studying the game and all of the intricate details of the game.“

According to Sanders himself, Travis has shown unbeatable consistency in practice and a hunger for learning, which will lead him to great heights. The CU is currently in their bye week, and Hunter is anticipated to be a dominant force in the upcoming bout against the UCLA Bruins.