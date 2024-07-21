Patrick Mahomes’ Fans Already Have a Perfect Name Ready For His Third Kid

Jun 13, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Britney laugh while posing for a photo on the red carpet at the Nelson-Akins Museum of Art. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany dropped the heartwarming news of their third pregnancy just days ago. While the internet wasn’t done with the surprise, the Mahomes family gave some more good news to top it off. In true Mahomes style, they added to the big reveal with an adorable gender reveal party and fans were left buzzing.

After their interesting gender reveal party, fans were eager to start naming the new Mahomes and came up with the most hilarious and interesting names. One fan even commented “3 kids=3 peat” hinting at hopes of another Super Bowl victory.

Most of the names followed the trend of the metals that the Mahomes couple have picked in the past, suggesting names like ‘Goldie,’ ‘Gemma’ and ‘Ruby,’ with Goldie being the most popular option.

Fans Suggest Names for Third Baby Mahomes pic.twitter.com/JVNmzzMTa4 — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) July 20, 2024

The name suggestions started flowing in as the Chiefs QB posted a video on Instagram where the couple, along with their daughter Sterling Skye, revealed the gender in the cutest way possible- through a giant game of Tic-Tac-Toe. The start of the video stars the Mahomes family where both the kids accompany their parents to the reveal spot.

With a cloud of pink smoke and three consecutive pink crosses, the couple confirmed that they’re having another baby girl!

As the Mahomes clan, that consists of their son Patrick ‘Bronze’ and their daughter Sterling Skye born in February 2021 is growing, everyone around is excited for this new chapter in the young couple’s lives.