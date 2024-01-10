Stephen A. Smith Thinks Shannon Sharpe’s Katt Williams Interview Will Eclipse Joe Rogan

Shannon Sharpe’s interview with comedian Katt Williams on his podcast Club Shay Shay blew up in a way no one could’ve expected, or maybe they did. The tell-all lit a spark under the biggest Hollywood comic names. Even a week after its release, the interview remains a hot topic. And while many think Shannon Sharpe did a shabby job, fellow analyst Stephen A Smith couldn’t disagree more.

Despite many interesting moments in the three-hour podcast, fans criticized Sharpe for not posing tougher follow-up questions to Williams. After facing severe backlash and clarifying to his audience that he identifies more as an entertainer than a journalist, Shannon Sharpe received support from his First Take co-host, Stephen A. Smith.

Smith on his podcast highlighted the incredible impact of the interview, not that it has already gained 34 million views on YouTube. He further speculated that the viewership might even increase to 50 million and becoming one of the most watched podcast episodes in history. NFL Analyst Stephen A. Smith stated,

“I think they’re gonna reach about 50 million. It’s one of, if not, at the end, I believe at the end of it all. It will be it will be. In terms of strictly numbers. The most significant podcast episode in history, it will eclipse what Joe Rogan wants did it will eclipse what others have done because Katt Williams turned it out.”

Stephen compared the potential of the Katt Williams interview’s viewership numbers to famous podcaster Joe Rogans’ viral podcast numbers. Joe Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” boasts 16 million YouTube subscribers. However, Smith believes that Sharpe’s episode has the potential to surpass Rogan’s in terms of popularity and reach.

Stephen A. Smith Disagrees on Sole ‘Entertainer’ Label

While Stephen A. Smith backed the former TE in the criticism he received from his fans, he disagreed with Sharpe labeling himself solely as an entertainer. He pointed out that Sharpe is more than just an entertainer, recognizing his deep knowledge, especially in football. Smith stated,

“But what I can’t speak to is Shannon limiting himself to being just an entertainer. He is not. He’s more than that. He’s a voice. And when he called himself an entertainer that took me aback because I know he’s not. He probably knows football inside and out. He teaches me football every day.”

The sports commentator argued that Sharpe should not limit his self-perception to being just an entertainer, as his role has more depth and significance. Smith encouraged him to embrace the broader impact as a knowledgeable voice.

Moreover, Smith showed deep respect and admiration for Shannon Sharpe for his contributions to appearing on podcasts and live shows to share his insights with football fans. His statements showcased the close relationship and mutual respect they share, both personally and professionally.