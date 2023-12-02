Stephen A. Smith Favors Jalen Hurts as the MVP but Leaves Room for Dak Prescott Amidst Revised Odds

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have been formidable this season, and the star QB has come out as a frontrunner for the NFL MVP. There’s yet another contender for the MVP, and that is none other than Dak Prescott. The star QB recently surpassed even the reigning MVP in odds, which has apparently changed the biggest Cowboys critic’s perspective.

Even though Stephen A. Smith still favors the Eagles QB for the league MVP, he said that with recent performances, Dak has moved closer to the top spot. In his recent take on ‘First Take‘, Smith expressed that the Cowboys‘ victory over the Hawks didn’t impress him, but he feels Prescott can no longer be kept out of the MVP conversation. When asked if Dak should be a frontrunner in the MVP conversation, he said,

“I can’t dismiss what I’m seeing from Dak Prescott. If this keeps up over the next 4 games with an intensified schedule compared to the last placed teams, he has bloated these numbers up with, I would feel definitely about it,” followed by, “My answer is Hurts but I wanna give Dak Prescott some love. In all fairness, he has been playing exceptionally well.”

Notably, Prescott has faced intense criticism for not putting up consistent numbers against teams above .500. The Cowboys shot caller has been putting up some exceptional numbers nonetheless. He has already thrown for 3234 yards with 26 TD passes and just 6 interceptions. Moreover, he boasts a QBR of 108.3 and also two rushing touchdowns.

Against Seattle, he threw for nearly 300 yards with 3 TDs. America’s team only ever had 1 NFL MVP, and that was Emmitt Smith in 1993. In Stephen A. Smith’s view, it’s really a big deal that Prescott is being considered for the MVP.

Dak Prescott Has Surpassed Patrick Mahomes in the MVP Race

Even though Jalen Hurts continues to dominate in the MVP race, the Cowboys shot caller has boosted his odds after an impressive win over the Seahawks. The Eagles have already qualified for the playoffs on the back of 5 consecutive wins and that has put their shot caller at the top with +180 odds.

Prescott, who was behind two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes last week with +600 odds, has now leaped ahead of him with +375 odds. Mahomes, who is yet to play this week, is now at +400, as per Yahoo Sports. The Cowboys have some difficult fixtures coming up. Their next 4 matchups are against the teams that are dominating their divisions. They take on the Eagles, Bills, Dolphins, and Lions, all teams with winning records so far.

Dallas is now 9-3. They previously lost to Philadelphia in a close encounter. If Prescott wanted to usurp Hurts from the top, he would have to give everything in the coming games. The Cowboys, since their 1996 Super Bowl victory, haven’t had a good record in the playoffs. In his eight years as QB1, Dak has fallen short and hasn’t progressed past the divisional round. Even if they look good this season, the coming 4 games will tell if Dak has what it takes to take Jerry Jones’s team to the ultimate game.