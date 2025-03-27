Stephen A. Smith Is Baffled: ‘Why Does Aaron Rodgers Find Minnesota So Much Better Than Pittsburgh?’

While the New York Giants never seemed likely to win the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, they certainly made it seem like they wanted to. However, they could only set their pride aside for so long. Rodgers continued to disregard them and the Pittsburgh Steelers by failing to respond to their contract offers, so they went another route. Earlier this week, they signed Russell Wilson to a heavily incentive-laden one-year, $10.5 million deal.

With Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito already on the roster, the Giants are effectively out of the running for Rodgers. The Steelers, whom Rodgers visited earlier this month, seem intent on waiting for him despite being his only suitor. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns haven’t pursued Rodgers, but after missing out on Russ, they will likely draft a quarterback.

And then there was the Minnesota Vikings pipe dream. Rodgers reportedly really wanted to follow in his mentor Brett Favre’s footsteps, but they were not interested. Instead, the team chose to focus on their rookie signal caller, J.J. McCarthy. Despite all of that, Rodgers continues to ponder, though it would seem that now his decision will be between Pittsburgh or retirement, rather than Pittsburgh or Minnesota or New York.

At 41 years old, it’s clear that Rodgers was hoping to find a ready-made situation where he could plug himself into a Super Bowl-caliber roster. The Giants and Browns certainly weren’t that. The Steelers and Vikings both have some talent, though, and Stephen A. Smith is wondering why Rodgers is so much more adamant about joining Minnesota rather than Pittsburgh.

“I’m looking at the Steelers right now and I understand what they’re lacking is a QB… The Steelers’ defense ain’t shabby. You’ve got [Pickens] with D.K. Metcalf now with Freiermuth at the tight end spot. What am I missing? Aside from the QB situation, what am I missing that makes Minnesota so much better than the Pittsburgh Steelers?” the leading analyst asked on an episode of First Take.

While both teams have solid rosters, it’s pretty clear that the Vikings have the edge. They have one of the most well-regarded QB whisperers and play-callers as their head coach in Kevin O’Connell.

They have a better set of offensive weapons and a better offensive line, thanks to various free-agent signings. Not to mention, the defense might even be better under Brian Flores (who the Steelers let walk) than Pittsburgh’s under the much-maligned DC Teryl Austin.

Aaron Rodgers’ reservations about joining the Steelers at this point are pretty warranted. Pittsburgh is competitive every year, but they haven’t won a playoff game in seven years. They have also struggled to cobble together a reliable offensive line. However, if their highly-drafted youngsters can all stay healthy for once this year, that problem could be solved.

Since Big Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, the Steelers are 27th in scoring and 24th in total offense. They have started Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, Russell Wilson, and Justin Fields across just the last two seasons. That’s not the level of stability that usually precedes a run to the Super Bowl.