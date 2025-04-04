“He Ain’t Getting That Car”: Fans Sound Off After Shilo Sanders Misses Dad Deion’s 4.4, 40-Yard Challenge at Pro Day

“You run a 4.4, I’ll buy you a new car,” is what Deion Sanders told his son Shilo as he prepared for his Pro Day. And for the past month, the star safety had been focused on improving his 40-yard time.

Advertisement

Shilo even hired NFL combine timers (Zybek Sports) to help him with the drill at the CU facility. He was regularly teasing his improvements through vlogs on YouTube and was hyped to beat his dad Deion’s challenge.

He was—probably up until today—quite confident about his 40-yard run. Shilo even thanked his dad in advance, claiming the time was well within reach. “Thank you, I’m just thanking you in advance,” the 25-year-old said about the car he was expecting to win.

Deion had poured gasoline on the fire by claiming that even though his official NFL Combine time was 4.27, he ran a 4.2 flat at breakfast. Whether he was telling the truth or bluffing, we’ll never know. Did it inspire his son to set an earth-shattering record? Not quite.

Now that CU Pro Day is in progress, Shilo has failed to hit the mark, missing it by one-fourteenth of a second. In his first attempt, the Colorado safety clocked a 4.54.

And once the official time was announced, reactions poured in like wildfire. Fans online quickly reminded Shilo that he’d never get to see the car his father promised.

“He ain’t getting that car,” one fan said.

He ain’t getting that car — Shu (@kumoshu_) April 4, 2025

However, Shilo was not done yet. He made a second attempt at the drill. This time, he was seen pulling himself from start to finish like he wanted the car so badly. Although, he clocked a mediocre 4.59.

Shilo Sanders with a 4.59u second attempt. pic.twitter.com/VNl4XXcTcf — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) April 4, 2025

One fan correctly pointed out the mistake that Shilo made while running. “Man, unfortunately, you can see Shilo drifted off the hash mark and cost himself a couple of 10th’s of a second. Still respectable times, especially his first run!”

But even then, some fans were very content with Shilo’s effort and the time clocked by the young gun. “4.52 is a very respectable time,” one netizen said, while another added, “Still did better than he did before.”

Though not the best, he still posted one of the better 40 times at CU Pro Day. The only ones who clocked faster times were WR Jimmy Horn Jr. (4.40) and WR LaJohntay Wester (4.50).