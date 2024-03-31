Steve Smith Sr. Details the One Skill That Gives Malik Nabers the Edge Over Marvin Harrison Jr.

Malik Nabers is getting a lot of attention after his impressive showcase at LSU’s Pro Day. Meanwhile, the projected top wideout prospect out of Ohio State, Marvin Harrison Jr., didn’t participate in the NFL Combine or his Pro Day, leading to mounting criticism. Now, there’s a growing debate about who’s better between the two, and recently, on the “Pat McAfee Show,” former Panthers man Steve Smith Sr. didn’t want to pick a favorite. But he did point out one skill that he thinks gives Nabers an edge over Harrison.

Advertisement

Smith Sr. stated that while both Nabers and Harrison Jr. are exceptional talents, the former LSU wide receiver can excel as an X receiver. He highlighted that Marvin Harrison Jr. has been a standout prospect with his impressive lineage as a starter for three years.

Smith, however, also believes that Harrison Jr. is more suited as a Z-Y receiver, which limits his ability to play on boundaries and create his own free release, which might affect him early in his NFL career. Nabers, on the other hand, has an advantage because of his ability to get off the line of scrimmage effectively.

Advertisement

“Nabers is a X who can get off the off the line of scrimmage. Marvin Harrison can too. But they’re just, you know, they will be utilized differently in each offense,” Smith Sr. said.

Moreover, Smith noted that both Nabers and Harrison Jr. have their own advantages and can excel in various roles. He playfully compared the roles to chicken and steak and remarked that both are necessary for a complete meal. Similarly, both receivers bring important skill sets to the table, and it’s up to NFL teams to decide how to utilize them.

Malik Nabers had an outstanding performance at LSU’s pro day. Standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 199 pounds, he blazed through the 40-yard dash in just 4.35 seconds. Moreover, he recorded a 42-inch vertical jump and leaped an impressive 10 feet, 9 inches in the broad jump. Now, with Marvin Harrison Jr. missing both the NFL Combine and his own Pro Day, Nabers has firmly captured the attention of NFL scouts.

Advertisement

Malik Nabers vs. Marvin Harrison Jr. Stats

While we cannot compare Nabers and Harrison’s Pro Day results, they have successfully proven themselves as starting wide receivers with unique skills on the gridiron. So, let’s delve into their stats to see how they fare against each other.

Malik Nabers kicked off his career in 2021 with the LSU Tigers but became a starter in his sophomore year. Over his three-year-long stint, he has tallied 189 receptions for 3,003 yards and scored 21 touchdowns. As per Sports Reference, his standout 2023 season saw him start in 13 games, recording a career-high 89 receptions for 1,559 yards and 14 touchdowns, which also earned him a Consensus All-American nod.

Meanwhile, Marvin Harrison Jr. has shown consistency, and as per Sports Reference, he has racked up over 1,200 receiving yards in his last two seasons. Overall, he has caught 155 receptions for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns. He boasts the honor of being a two-time Consensus All-American and a finalist for the 2023 Heisman Award.

Both Nabers and Harrison have had incredible seasons, and soon we will see them shine in the National Football League. They are both projected to get picked in the first round, with some mock drafts favoring Harrison Jr. and some Nabers. But wherever they end up, they will undoubtedly become their QB teammate’s favorite target.